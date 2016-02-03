loopbench

Benchmark your event loop, extracted from hapi, hoek, heavy and boom.

Install

To install loopbench, simply use npm:

npm i loopbench --save

Example

See example.js.

API

Creates a new instance of loopbench.

Options:

sampleInterval : the interval at which the eventLoop should be sampled, defaults to 5 .

: the interval at which the eventLoop should be sampled, defaults to . limit : the maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before overLimit becomes true, and the load event is emitted, defaults to 42 .

Events:

load , emitted when instance.delay > instance.limit

, emitted when unload , emitted when overLimit goes from true and false

The delay in milliseconds (and fractions) from the expected run. It might be negative (in older nodes).

The maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before overLimit becomes true, and the load event is emitted.

Is true if the instance.delay > instance.limit .

Stops the sampling.

License

Copyright Matteo Collina 2015, Licensed under MIT.