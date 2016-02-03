Benchmark your event loop, extracted from hapi, hoek, heavy and boom.
To install loopbench, simply use npm:
npm i loopbench --save
See example.js.
Creates a new instance of loopbench.
Options:
sampleInterval: the interval at which the eventLoop should be
sampled, defaults to
5.
limit: the maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before
overLimit becomes true, and the
load event is
emitted, defaults to
42.
Events:
load, emitted when
instance.delay > instance.limit
unload, emitted when
overLimit goes from
true and
false
The delay in milliseconds (and fractions) from the expected run. It might be negative (in older nodes).
The maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before
overLimit becomes true, and the
load event is
emitted.
Is
true if the
instance.delay > instance.limit.
Stops the sampling.
Copyright Matteo Collina 2015, Licensed under MIT.