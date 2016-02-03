openbase logo
loopbench

by Matteo Collina
1.2.0 (see all)

Benchmark your event loop

Readme

loopbench

Build Status

Benchmark your event loop, extracted from hapi, hoek, heavy and boom.

Install

To install loopbench, simply use npm:

npm i loopbench --save

Example

See example.js.

API

loopbench([opts])

Creates a new instance of loopbench.

Options:

  • sampleInterval: the interval at which the eventLoop should be sampled, defaults to 5.
  • limit: the maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before overLimit becomes true, and the load event is emitted, defaults to 42.

Events:

  • load, emitted when instance.delay > instance.limit
  • unload, emitted when overLimit goes from true and false

instance.delay

The delay in milliseconds (and fractions) from the expected run. It might be negative (in older nodes).

instance.limit

The maximum amount of delay that is tollerated before overLimit becomes true, and the load event is emitted.

instance.overLimit

Is true if the instance.delay > instance.limit.

instance.stop()

Stops the sampling.

License

Copyright Matteo Collina 2015, Licensed under MIT.

Alternatives

ben
bennyA dead simple benchmarking framework for JS/TS libs
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
benchmarkA benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
178K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
@thi.ng/bench⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
719
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
@probe.gl/benchA performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
380
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mat
matchaA caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
2K
