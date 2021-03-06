⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Learn more about LoopBack's long term support policy. will be provided or accepted. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
LoopBack is a highly-extensible, open-source Node.js framework that enables you to:
LoopBack consists of:
LoopBack tools include:
loopback-cli to create applications, models, data sources, and so on.
For more details, see https://loopback.io/.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|LoopBack 4
|Current
|Oct 2018
|Apr 2023 (minimum)
|LoopBack 3
|End-of-Life
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2020
|LoopBack 2
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2014
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.
The LoopBack framework is a set of Node.js modules that you can use independently or together.
The LoopBack community has created and supports a number of additional connectors. See Community connectors for details.
StrongLoop provides a number of example applications that illustrate various key LoopBack features. In some cases, they have accompanying step-by-step instructions (tutorials).
See examples at loopback.io for details.
Contributions to the LoopBack project are welcome! See Contributing to LoopBack for more information.
One of the easiest ways to contribute to LoopBack is to report an issue. See Reporting issues for more information.