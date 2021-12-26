npm install loopback4-soft-delete
NOTE - With latest version 3.0.0, you also need to install loopback4-authentication for using deleted_by feature added.
npm install loopback4-soft-delete
For a quick starter guide, you can refer to our loopback 4 starter application which utilizes this package for soft-deletes in a multi-tenant application.
With version 3.0.0, transaction repository support has been added. In place of SoftCrudRepository, extend your repository with DefaultTransactionSoftCrudRepository. For further usage guidelines, refer below.
Right now, this extension exports three abstract classes which are actually helping with soft delete operations.
In order to use this extension in your LB4 application, please follow below steps.
import {model, property} from '@loopback/repository';
import {SoftDeleteEntity} from 'loopback4-soft-delete';
@model({
name: 'users',
})
export class User extends SoftDeleteEntity {
@property({
type: 'number',
id: true,
})
id?: number;
// .... More properties
}
import {Getter, inject} from '@loopback/core';
import {SoftCrudRepository} from 'loopback4-soft-delete';
import {AuthenticationBindings, IAuthUser} from 'loopback4-authentication';
import {PgdbDataSource} from '../datasources';
import {User, UserRelations} from '../models';
export class UserRepository extends SoftCrudRepository<
User,
typeof User.prototype.id,
UserRelations
> {
constructor(
@inject('datasources.pgdb') dataSource: PgdbDataSource,
@inject.getter(AuthenticationBindings.CURRENT_USER, {optional: true})
protected readonly getCurrentUser: Getter<IAuthUser | undefined>,
) {
super(User, dataSource, getCurrentUser);
}
}
import {Getter, inject} from '@loopback/core';
import {SoftCrudRepository} from 'loopback4-soft-delete';
import {AuthenticationBindings, IAuthUser} from 'loopback4-authentication';
import {PgdbDataSource} from '../datasources';
import {User, UserRelations} from '../models';
export class UserRepository extends DefaultTransactionSoftCrudRepository<
User,
typeof User.prototype.id,
UserRelations
> {
constructor(
@inject('datasources.pgdb') dataSource: PgdbDataSource,
@inject.getter(AuthenticationBindings.CURRENT_USER, {optional: true})
protected readonly getCurrentUser: Getter<IAuthUser | undefined>,
) {
super(User, dataSource, getCurrentUser);
}
}