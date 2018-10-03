openbase logo
loopback3-xtotalcount

by Nguyễn Kim Kha
0.1.2 (see all)

Add X-Total-Count on loopback 3.0

Documentation
Readme

loopback3-xTotalCount

Add X-Total-Count header to all search requests for Loopback 3.0. It should be use on client that use json-server, such as react-admin

You may look for this one loopback-component-react-admin: the component on Loopback that help react-admin connect with Loopback API server.

Changes in this fork:

Added compatibility with API calls involving related models. for example: GET /books/{id}/chapters Returns the correct count result as X-Total-Count header

Install

NPM

  1. Add "loopback3-xtotalcount": "latest" to your package.json file.
  2. Run npm install OR run npm install loopback3-xtotalcount
  3. Set the module in your component-config.json (loopback server endpoint) and add prototype.__get__model-plural-form for each related model.
  "loopback3-xtotalcount": {
    "pattern": [
      "*.find"
    ],
    // More options here
  }

Yarn

We recommend to use yarn instead of npm:

  1. yarn add loopback3-xtotalcount
  2. Set the module in your component-config.json
  "loopback3-xtotalcount": {
    "pattern": [
      "*.find"
    ],
    // More options here
  }

Options

pattern: Array of String

Method patterns that X-Total-Count header will be added.

Accepted patterns: See https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Remote-hooks.html#wildcards.

Default value: [ "*.find" ], which auto added to find method of all models.

relationMethodNames: array of String

In case of sub-model, for example if you want GET /books/{id}/chapters to return X-Total-Count in header, please add the following:

  "loopback3-xtotalcount": {
    "pattern": [
      "*.find"
    ],
    "relationMethodNames": [
      "prototype.__get__chapters"
    ]
  }

Rule: Model name is Chapter, its plural is Chapters, so the URL should be GET /books/{id}/chapters, and then the method is __get__chapters. That's how it works.

Example

Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.

Known issues

Cross-domain header

By default, loopback doesn't allow expose header over cross-domain. So, if you client site and your loopback server run on 2 different domain, the client won't receive X-Total-Count (see here).

To fix it, open middleware.json and insert following line under initial.cors.params:

"exposedHeaders": "X-Total-Count"

License

This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.

