Add X-Total-Count header to all search requests for Loopback 3.0. It should be use on client that use json-server, such as react-admin

You may look for this one loopback-component-react-admin: the component on Loopback that help react-admin connect with Loopback API server.

Changes in this fork:

Added compatibility with API calls involving related models. for example: GET /books/{id}/chapters Returns the correct count result as X-Total-Count header

Install

NPM

Add "loopback3-xtotalcount": "latest" to your package.json file. Run npm install OR run npm install loopback3-xtotalcount Set the module in your component-config.json (loopback server endpoint) and add prototype.__get__model-plural-form for each related model.

"loopback3-xtotalcount" : { "pattern" : [ "*.find" ], }

Yarn

We recommend to use yarn instead of npm :

yarn add loopback3-xtotalcount Set the module in your component-config.json

"loopback3-xtotalcount" : { "pattern" : [ "*.find" ], }

Options

pattern : Array of String

Method patterns that X-Total-Count header will be added.

Accepted patterns: See https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Remote-hooks.html#wildcards.

Default value: [ "*.find" ] , which auto added to find method of all models.

relationMethodNames : array of String

In case of sub-model, for example if you want GET /books/{id}/chapters to return X-Total-Count in header, please add the following:

"loopback3-xtotalcount" : { "pattern" : [ "*.find" ], "relationMethodNames" : [ "prototype.__get__chapters" ] }

Rule: Model name is Chapter , its plural is Chapters , so the URL should be GET /books/{id}/chapters , and then the method is __get__chapters . That's how it works.

Example

Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.

Known issues

Cross-domain header

By default, loopback doesn't allow expose header over cross-domain. So, if you client site and your loopback server run on 2 different domain, the client won't receive X-Total-Count (see here).

To fix it, open middleware.json and insert following line under initial.cors.params :

"exposedHeaders" : "X-Total-Count"

License

This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.