X-Total-Count header to all search requests for Loopback 3.0. It should be use on client that use json-server, such as react-admin
You may look for this one loopback-component-react-admin: the component on Loopback that help react-admin connect with Loopback API server.
Added compatibility with API calls involving related models. for example:
GET /books/{id}/chapters
Returns the correct count result as
X-Total-Count header
"loopback3-xtotalcount": "latest" to your
package.json file.
npm install OR run
npm install loopback3-xtotalcount
component-config.json (loopback server endpoint) and add
prototype.__get__model-plural-form for each related model.
"loopback3-xtotalcount": {
"pattern": [
"*.find"
],
// More options here
}
We recommend to use
yarn instead of
npm:
yarn add loopback3-xtotalcount
component-config.json
"loopback3-xtotalcount": {
"pattern": [
"*.find"
],
// More options here
}
pattern: Array of String
Method patterns that
X-Total-Count header will be added.
Accepted patterns: See https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Remote-hooks.html#wildcards.
Default value:
[ "*.find" ], which auto added to find method of all models.
relationMethodNames: array of String
In case of sub-model, for example if you want
GET /books/{id}/chapters to return
X-Total-Count in header, please add the following:
"loopback3-xtotalcount": {
"pattern": [
"*.find"
],
"relationMethodNames": [
"prototype.__get__chapters"
]
}
Rule: Model name is
Chapter, its plural is
Chapters, so the URL should be
GET /books/{id}/chapters, and then the method is
__get__chapters. That's how it works.
Please check example here: loopback-aor-boilerplate, you should clone it and change your model later.
By default, loopback doesn't allow expose header over cross-domain. So, if you client site and your loopback server run on 2 different domain, the client won't receive
X-Total-Count (see here).
To fix it, open
middleware.json and insert following line under
initial.cors.params:
"exposedHeaders": "X-Total-Count"
This module is licensed under the MIT Licence.