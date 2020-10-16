⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
The
loopback-workspace module provides node.js and REST APIs for interacting
with a set of loopback components. Components are organized in the following
basic directory structure:
/my-workspace
/my-component-a
/my-component-b
/my-component-c
package.json
Each component has the following basic structure:
/my-component
config.json
datasources.json
model-config.json
/models
my-model.json
my-model.js
Basic
The
loopback-workspace itself is a loopback component. The following
will load the workspace in the current working directory (
process.cwd()).
// workspace is a loopback `app` object
var workspace = require('loopback-workspace');
Custom Workspace Directory
To start the workspace in a specific directory, specify the
WORKSPACE_DIR env
variable.
REST
In order to use the REST api, mount the app on an existing express app or call
workspace.listen(PORT).
To run end-to-end tests, you will need a local MySQL instance.
Run
node test/helpers/setup-mysql.js to create a test database and
a test user. This is a one-time task to run only once when setting up your
development environment.
Use the
npm test command to run the tests.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|4.x
|Maintenance LTS
|Sep 2017
|Dec 2020
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2014
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.