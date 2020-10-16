openbase logo
Manage a directory of LoopBack projects for a user, team, or organization

Documentation
2.4K

Readme

LoopBack Workspace 3.0

⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

The loopback-workspace module provides node.js and REST APIs for interacting with a set of loopback components. Components are organized in the following basic directory structure:

  /my-workspace
    /my-component-a
    /my-component-b
    /my-component-c
    package.json

Each component has the following basic structure:

  /my-component
    config.json
    datasources.json
    model-config.json
    /models
      my-model.json
      my-model.js

Usage

Basic

The loopback-workspace itself is a loopback component. The following will load the workspace in the current working directory (process.cwd()).

// workspace is a loopback `app` object
var workspace = require('loopback-workspace');

Custom Workspace Directory

To start the workspace in a specific directory, specify the WORKSPACE_DIR env variable.

REST

In order to use the REST api, mount the app on an existing express app or call workspace.listen(PORT).

Test

To run end-to-end tests, you will need a local MySQL instance.

Run node test/helpers/setup-mysql.js to create a test database and a test user. This is a one-time task to run only once when setting up your development environment.

Use the npm test command to run the tests.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
4.xMaintenance LTSSep 2017Dec 2020
3.xEnd-of-LifeJul 2014Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.

