openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-ssl

by yantrashala
1.0.4 (see all)

Node module enables HTTPS/SSL or Mutual SSL Authentication (trusted peer) in a loopback (http://loopback.io/) application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

507

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loopback-ssl

Node module to enable HTTPS/SSL in a loopback application with simple configurations. The module also enables trusted peer authentication.

Travis npm npm npm David David Codacy Badge Join the chat at https://gitter.im/yantrashala/loopback-ssl

Features

  • Enable SSL in Loopback application
  • Enable mutual SSL authentication in Loopback

Setup

Install loopback:


# install loopback-cli
npm install -g loopback-cli

# create project directory
mkdir <app-name>
cd <app-name>

# create loopback application
lb
# ? What's the name of your application? <app-name>
# ? Which version of LoopBack would you like to use? 3.x (current)
# ? What kind of application do you have in mind? notes

Install loopback-ssl:

npm install loopback-ssl --save

Setup Configuration:

Add the following lines of configuration in 'config.json' in location "\<app-dir>/server/config.json"

  "httpMode": false,
  "certConfig": {
    "path": "/certificate/path/",
    "key": "local.pem",
    "cert": "local.crt.pem",
    "ca": [],
    "requestCert": false,
    "rejectUnauthorized": false
  }

Configure server.js

Edit the server.js located at "\<app-dir>/server/server.js". Replace the code in server.js with the code below (assuming no prior customizations to the file)

server.js

var loopback = require('loopback');
var boot = require('loopback-boot');
var loopbackSSL = require('loopback-ssl');

var app = module.exports = loopback();

boot(app, __dirname, function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

return loopbackSSL.startServer(app);

Configuration options

Option 1: HTTP (default loopback configuration)

The configuration entry "httpMode": true will enable http (disable https). In this mode the "certConfig": {..} configuration is not required and can be omitted.

  "httpMode": true

Option 2: HTTPS: Loading certificates from files

The configuration entry "httpMode": false will enable https.

  "httpMode": false,
  "certConfig": {
    "path": "/certificate/path/",
    "key": "serverkey.pem",
    "cert": "server-certificate.pem",
    "ca": [],
    "requestCert": false,
    "rejectUnauthorized": false
  }
  • "path" - folder location where the certificates files will be installed
  • "key" - server key
  • "cert" - server certificate

Option 3: HTTPS: Loading certificates from files & Mutual SSL authentication

Will only work with pre-generated certificate files

  "httpMode": false,
  "certConfig": {
    "path": "/certificate/path/",
    "key": "serverkey.pem",
    "cert": "server-certificate.pem",
    "ca": [
        "client-certificate-to-validate.pem"
    ],
    "requestCert": true,
    "rejectUnauthorized": true
  }
  • The ca[] configuration contains the list of client certificates which the server will authenticate
  • "requestCert": true enables mutual SSL authentication
  • "rejectUnauthorized": true enables the authenticity and validity check of client keys
  • For any reason, if the client certificate is a self signed certificate, "rejectUnauthorized": can be set to false.

Contributing

  • Want to contribute? Great! Please check this guide.
  • Fork it ( https://github.com/yantrashala/loopback-ssl/fork )
  • Create your feature branch (git checkout -b new-feature)
  • Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  • Push to the branch (git push origin new-feature)
  • Create new Pull Request

License

MIT.

See Also

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial