openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-sdk-angular-cli

by strongloop
3.3.1 (see all)

CLI tools for auto-generating Angular $resource services for LoopBack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

389

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loopback-sdk-angular-cli

⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

CLI tools for the LoopBack AngularJS SDK.

See the official LoopBack AngularJS SDK documentation for more information.

Mailing List

Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
3.xMaintenance LTSFeb 2017Dec 2020
2.xEnd-of-LifeDec 2015Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial