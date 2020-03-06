⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

CLI tools for the LoopBack AngularJS SDK.

See the official LoopBack AngularJS SDK documentation for more information.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 3.x Maintenance LTS Feb 2017 Dec 2020 2.x End-of-Life Dec 2015 Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.