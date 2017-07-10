Easily disable remote methods.
##Features
##Installation
npm install loopback-remote-routing --save
##How to use
###use directly
// common/models/color.js
var RemoteRouting = require('loopback-remote-routing');
module.exports = function(Color) {
// use only to expose specified remote methods
// symbol @ denotes static method
// scope methods are static method
// custom remote method also need to follow the naming convention
RemoteRouting(Color, {only: [
'@find',
'@findById',
'updateAttributes',
'@customRemotemethod',
'customRemotemethodOnPrototype'
]})
//use except to expose all remote methods except specified ones
RemoteRouting(Color, {except: [
'@create',
'@find'
]}
//disable all remote methods omitting options
RemoteRouting(Color)
}
Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json like the following:
{
"_meta": {
"sources": [
"loopback/common/models",
"loopback/server/models",
"../common/models",
"./models"
],
"mixins": [
"loopback/common/mixins",
"../node_modules/loopback-remote-routing",
"../common/mixins"
]
}
}
To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.
{
"name": "Color",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
}
},
"mixins": {
"RemoteRouting" : {
"only": [
"@find"
]
}
}
}
##Options
|option
|type
|description
|required
|only
|[String]
|expose specified remote methods
|false
|except
|[String]
|expose all remote methods except specified ones
|false
You can only use options.only or options.except, do not use them together.
If you don't know the relation methods name , you can read the doc : http://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Exposing-models-over-REST.html
