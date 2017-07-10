Easily disable remote methods.

##Features

selectively disable remote methods created by relations, defined by code or in definition

selectively disable remote methods created by scopes , defined by code or in definition

easily disable custom remote methods, currently works only when use RemoteRouting directly in js file

support loopback-component-storage specific methods

use as mixin

support for loopback@3.x

##Installation

npm install loopback-remote-routing --save

##How to use

###use directly

var RemoteRouting = require ( 'loopback-remote-routing' ); module .exports = function ( Color ) { RemoteRouting(Color, { only : [ '@find' , '@findById' , 'updateAttributes' , '@customRemotemethod' , 'customRemotemethodOnPrototype' ]}) RemoteRouting(Color, { except : [ '@create' , '@find' ]} RemoteRouting(Color) }

use as a mixin

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json like the following:

{ "_meta" : { "sources" : [ "loopback/common/models" , "loopback/server/models" , "../common/models" , "./models" ], "mixins" : [ "loopback/common/mixins" , "../node_modules/loopback-remote-routing" , "../common/mixins" ] } }

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

{ "name" : "Color" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , } }, "mixins" : { "RemoteRouting" : { "only" : [ "@find" ] } } }

##Options

option type description required only [String] expose specified remote methods false except [String] expose all remote methods except specified ones false

You can only use options.only or options.except, do not use them together.

If you don't know the relation methods name , you can read the doc : http://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Exposing-models-over-REST.html

##TODO