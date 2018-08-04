openbase logo
loopback-graphql

by Tally Barak
0.13.0

Adding graphql to loopback, based on Apollo Server

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Deprecation Warning:

I have been very bad at maintaining this repo, and do not see how I come back to it in the near future. I have seen that this repo is a fork that moved forward: https://github.com/yahoohung/loopback-graphql-server/. If anyone is willing to take maintaining this repo on themselves - you are welcome. Thanks for all the feedback...

Status

Build Status

GraphQL Server for Loopback (Apollo Server)

Combine the powers of ApolloStack GraphQL with the backend of Loopback.
All of Loopback models are exposed as GraphQL Queries.
Define models in Loopback to be exposed as REST APIs and GraphQL queries and mutations *.
Use the Apollo clients to access your data.

Loopback Graphql

Getting started

npm install loopback-graphql

Add the loopback-graphql component to the server/component-config.json: 

"loopback-graphql": {
    "path": "/graphql",
    "graphiqlPath":"/graphiql"
  }

Requests will be posted to path path. (Default: /graphql);

Graphiql is available on graphiqlPath path. (Default: /graphiql);

Usage

Access the Graphiql interface to view your GraphQL model onthe Docs section. Build the GraphQL queries and use them in your application.

geoPoint objects are supported as follow: 

{"newNote": 
  {
    "location": {"lat":40.77492964101182, "lng":-73.90950187151662}
  }
}

Roadmap

See here the Github project

