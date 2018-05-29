Expressive fixtures generator for Loopback
npm install --save loopback-fixtures
Then, in your
server/component-config.json, add :
{
"loopback-fixtures": {
"fixturePath": "/fixtures/data/",
"append": false,
"autoLoad": false
}
}
Write your YML fixture file
/fixture/data/data.yml (adapt according your model) :
Group:
group{1..10}:
name: "Groupe {@} depuis les fixtures"
User:
user{1..10}:
name: "User {@} : {{name.lastName}}"
groupId: @group{@}
email: "{{internet.email}}"
birthDate: "2016-01-01"
favoriteNumber: "(function() { return Math.round(Math.random()*1000);})()"
If
autoLoad is set to
true, fixtures will be loaded when you start your application
With the server:
app.loadFixtures() (return a promise)
e.g:
app.loadFixtures()
.then(function() {
console.log('Done!');
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log('Errors:', err);
});
With a node command:
./node_modules/loopback-fixtures/lib/load-fixtures.js
fixturePath (default value
'/fixtures/data')
The directory to load data fixtures from
append (default value
false)
If set to
true, data fixtures will be append instead of deleting all data from the database first.
WARNING
false will erase your database
autoLoad (default value
false)
Load data according your model
Multiple generators :
User:
user{1..45}:
name: "User number {@}"
{@} represents the current identifier for the generator
References :
Group:
group{1..3}:
name: "Groupe number {@}"
User:
user{1..9}:
name: "User number {@}"
group: @group1 # Reference to group1
user{10..19}:
name: "User number {@}"
group: @group.* # Reference to any matching group
@group1 represents the reference for the group1 and can be used in other fixtures
@group.* represents the reference for a random matching group
Fakers :
User:
user{1..10}:
name: "User n°{@} : {{name.lastName}} {{name.firstName}}"
email: "{{internet.email}}"
You can use Faker.js API to provide fake data
Custom function :
User:
user{1..10}:
favoriteNumber: "(function() { return Math.round(Math.random()*1000);})()"
You can use custom functions too
ISC