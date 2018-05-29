openbase logo
loopback-fixtures

by Samy Ghribi
0.0.14 (see all)

Expressive fixtures generator for Loopback

Popularity

Downloads/wk

313

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

loopback-fixtures

Expressive fixtures generator for Loopback

build status dependency status

Installation

Basic usage

npm install --save loopback-fixtures

Then, in your server/component-config.json, add :

{
  "loopback-fixtures": {
    "fixturePath": "/fixtures/data/",
    "append": false,
    "autoLoad": false
  }
}

Write your YML fixture file /fixture/data/data.yml (adapt according your model) :

Group:
  group{1..10}:
    name: "Groupe {@} depuis les fixtures"

User:
  user{1..10}:
    name: "User {@} : {{name.lastName}}"
    groupId: @group{@}
    email: "{{internet.email}}"
    birthDate: "2016-01-01"
    favoriteNumber: "(function() { return Math.round(Math.random()*1000);})()"

How to load fixtures ?

  • If autoLoad is set to true, fixtures will be loaded when you start your application

  • With the server:

    app.loadFixtures() (return a promise)

    e.g:

    app.loadFixtures()
.then(function() {
  console.log('Done!');
})
.catch(function(err) {
  console.log('Errors:', err);
});

  • With a node command:

    ./node_modules/loopback-fixtures/lib/load-fixtures.js

Configuration options

  • fixturePath (default value '/fixtures/data')

    The directory to load data fixtures from

  • append (default value false)

    If set to true, data fixtures will be append instead of deleting all data from the database first. WARNING false will erase your database

  • autoLoad (default value false)

Features

  • Load data according your model

  • Multiple generators :

    User:
  user{1..45}:
    name: "User number {@}"

    {@} represents the current identifier for the generator

  • References :

    Group:
  group{1..3}:
    name: "Groupe number {@}"

User:
  user{1..9}:
    name: "User number {@}"
    group: @group1  # Reference to group1

  user{10..19}:
    name: "User number {@}"
    group: @group.* # Reference to any matching group

    @group1 represents the reference for the group1 and can be used in other fixtures @group.* represents the reference for a random matching group

  • Fakers :

    User:
  user{1..10}:
    name: "User n°{@} : {{name.lastName}} {{name.firstName}}"
    email: "{{internet.email}}"

    You can use Faker.js API to provide fake data

  • Custom function :

    User:
  user{1..10}:
    favoriteNumber: "(function() { return Math.round(Math.random()*1000);})()"

    You can use custom functions too

Credits

Samy Ghribi

License

ISC

