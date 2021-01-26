⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
This module implements LoopBack style filtering without any dependencies on LoopBack.
$ npm install loopback-filters
Below is a basic example using the module
var applyFilter = require('loopback-filters');
var data = [{foo: 'bar'}, {bat: 'baz'}, {foo: 'bar'}];
var filter = {where: {foo: 'bar'}};
var filtered = applyFilter(data, filter);
console.log(filtered);
The output would be:
[{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: 'bar'}]
// return items where
applyFilter({
where: {
// the price > 10 && price < 100
and: [
{
price: {
gt: 10
}
},
{
price: {
lt: 100
}
},
],
// match Mens Shoes and Womens Shoes and any other type of Shoe
category: {like: '.* Shoes'},
// the status is either in-stock or available
status: {inq: ['in-stock', 'available']}
}
})
Only include objects that match the specified where clause. See full list of supported operators.
applyFilter(data, {
where: {
location: {near: '153.536,-28'}
},
limit: 10
})
Sort objects by distance to a specified
GeoPoint.
Sort objects by one or more properties.
Limit the results to a specified number. Skip a specified number of results.
Include or exclude a set of fields in the result.
Note: Inclusion from loopback is not supported!
See the LoopBack docs for the filter syntax.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|1.x
|End-of-Life
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2020
Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.