This module is designed for the Strongloop Loopback framework. It provides a mixin that makes it possible to mark models or model properties as read only. A read only property may not be written to directly when creating or updating models using remote REST methods.
The property value is an object that details model properties to be treated as readonly properties. Each key in the object must match a property name defined for the model.
A feature requests exists against the Loopback project for similar functionality in core: https://github.com/strongloop/loopback/issues/531
npm install --save loopback-ds-readonly-mixin
With loopback-boot@v2.8.0 mixinSources have been implemented in a way which allows for loading this mixin without changes to the
server.js file previously required.
Add the
mixins property to your
server/model-config.json like the following:
{
"_meta": {
"sources": [
"loopback/common/models",
"loopback/server/models",
"../common/models",
"./models"
],
"mixins": [
"loopback/common/mixins",
"../node_modules/loopback-ds-readonly-mixin/lib",
"../common/mixins"
]
}
}
In your
server/server.js file add the following line before the
boot(app, __dirname); line.
...
var app = module.exports = loopback();
...
// Add ReadOnly Mixin to loopback
require('loopback-ds-readonly-mixin')(app);
boot(app, __dirname, function(err) {
'use strict';
if (err) throw err;
// start the server if `$ node server.js`
if (require.main === module)
app.start();
});
To use with your Models add the
mixins attribute to the definition object of
your model config.
{
"name": "Widget",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
}
},
"mixins": {
"ReadOnly" : true
}
}
Attempting to update a ReadOnly model will reult in a 403 error.
The specific fields that are to be marked as readonly can be set by passing an object to the mixin options.
In this example we mark the
status and
role fields as readonly.
{
"name": "Widget",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
},
"status": {
"type": "string",
},
"role": {
"type": "string",
}
},
"mixins": {
"ReadOnly" : {
"status" : true,
"role" : true
}
}
}
Any data set by a REST client in ReadOnly properties will be stripped out on the way to the server and will not be saved on the updated model instance.
Run the tests in
test.js
npm test
Run with debugging output on:
DEBUG='loopback:mixin:readonly' npm test