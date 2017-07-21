This module is designed for the Strongloop Loopback framework. It provides a mixin that makes it easy to add paginate to an existing model
npm install --save loopback-ds-paginate-mixin
Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json:
{
"_meta": {
"sources": [
"loopback/common/models",
"loopback/server/models",
"../common/models",
"./models"
],
"mixins": [
"loopback/common/mixins",
"../node_modules/loopback-ds-paginate-mixin/lib",
"../common/mixins"
]
}
}
To use with your Models add the
mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.
{
"name": "Item",
"properties": {
"name": "String",
"description": "String",
"status": "String"
},
"mixins": {
"Paginate": {
"limit": "10"
}
}
}
// The basic
var request = {
skip: 0,
limit: 15,
where: {
status: 'active'
}
}
// Using a Promise
Item.paginate(request).then(function(result) {
// The first 15 active items are in result
console.log(result);
}).catch(function(err){
// Handle errors here
console.error(err);
});
// Using a callback
Item.paginate(request, function(err, result) {
// Handle errors here if err !== null
if(err) console.error(err);
// The first 15 active items are in result
console.log(result);
});
// You can override the limit on a per-request base
var options = {
limit: 5
}
Item.paginate(request, options).then(function(result) {
// The first 5 active items are in result
console.log(result);
}).catch(function(err){
// Handle errors here
console.error(err);
});
Run the tests in
test.js
npm test
Run with debugging output on:
DEBUG='loopback-ds-paginate-mixin' npm test