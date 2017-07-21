openbase logo
This module is designed for the Strongloop Loopback framework. It provides a mixin that makes it easy to add paginate to an existing model

INSTALL

npm install --save loopback-ds-paginate-mixin

SERVER CONFIG

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json:

{
  "_meta": {
    "sources": [
      "loopback/common/models",
      "loopback/server/models",
      "../common/models",
      "./models"
    ],
    "mixins": [
      "loopback/common/mixins",
      "../node_modules/loopback-ds-paginate-mixin/lib",
      "../common/mixins"
    ]
  }
}

MODEL CONFIG

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

{
    "name": "Item",
    "properties": {
        "name": "String",
        "description": "String",
        "status": "String"
    },
    "mixins": {
        "Paginate": {
            "limit": "10"
        }
    }
}

USAGE


// The basic
var request = {
  skip: 0,
  limit: 15,
  where: {
    status: 'active'
  }
}

// Using a Promise
Item.paginate(request).then(function(result) {
  // The first 15 active items are in result
  console.log(result);
}).catch(function(err){
  // Handle errors here
  console.error(err);
});

// Using a callback
Item.paginate(request, function(err, result) {
  // Handle errors here if err !== null
  if(err) console.error(err);
  // The first 15 active items are in result
  console.log(result);
});

// You can override the limit on a per-request base
var options = {
  limit: 5
}
Item.paginate(request, options).then(function(result) {
  // The first 5 active items are in result
  console.log(result);
}).catch(function(err){
  // Handle errors here
  console.error(err);
});

TESTING

Run the tests in test.js

  npm test

Run with debugging output on:

  DEBUG='loopback-ds-paginate-mixin' npm test

