PAGINATION

This module is designed for the Strongloop Loopback framework. It provides a mixin that makes it easy to add paginate to an existing model

INSTALL

npm install --save loopback-ds-paginate-mixin

SERVER CONFIG

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json:

{ "_meta" : { "sources" : [ "loopback/common/models" , "loopback/server/models" , "../common/models" , "./models" ], "mixins" : [ "loopback/common/mixins" , "../node_modules/loopback-ds-paginate-mixin/lib" , "../common/mixins" ] } }

MODEL CONFIG

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

{ "name" : "Item" , "properties" : { "name" : "String" , "description" : "String" , "status" : "String" }, "mixins" : { "Paginate" : { "limit" : "10" } } }

USAGE

var request = { skip : 0 , limit : 15 , where : { status : 'active' } } Item.paginate(request).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); Item.paginate(request, function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error(err); console .log(result); }); var options = { limit : 5 } Item.paginate(request, options).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

TESTING

Run the tests in test.js

npm test

Run with debugging output on: