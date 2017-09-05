openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-ds-computed-mixin

by fullcube
2.0.4 (see all)

A mixin to enable computed (dynamic) properties for loopback Models

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

378

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

COMPUTED

Greenkeeper badge

CircleCI Coverage Status Dependencies semantic-release

This is a mixin for the LoopBack framework that adds computed properties to a model.

A computed property is a property of which the value is set dynamically after reading model data from the data source.

  • The mixin uses the loaded observer.
  • It only runs when a single instance gets loaded, e.g. it checks ctx.instance.
  • It only runs when it is a new instance, e.g. it checks ctx.isNewInstance.
  • It overrides the configured property if one exists in the data source.

INSTALL

npm install --save loopback-ds-computed-mixin

SERVER CONFIG

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json:

{
  "_meta": {
    "sources": [
      "loopback/common/models",
      "loopback/server/models",
      "../common/models",
      "./models"
    ],
    "mixins": [
      "loopback/common/mixins",
      "../node_modules/loopback-ds-computed-mixin/lib",
      "../common/mixins"
    ]
  }
}

CONFIG

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

The property you want to compute has to be defined in the model. The callback can be a promise too.

{
    "name": "Item",
    "properties": {
        "name": "String",
        "description": "String",
        "status": "String",
        "readonly": "boolean"
    },
    "mixins": {
        "Computed": {
            "properties": {
                "readonly": "computeReadonly"
            }
        }
    }
}

On your model you have to define the callback method.

// Set an item to readonly if status is archived
Item.computeReadonly = function computeReadonly(item) {
  return item.status === 'archived';
};

TESTING

Run the tests in test.js

  npm test

Run with debugging output on:

  DEBUG='loopback:mixin:computed' npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial