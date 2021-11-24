An ORM/ODM that provides a common set of interfaces for interacting with databases, REST APIs, and other types of data sources. It was originally forked from JugglingDB.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|4.x
|Current
|Oct 2018
|Apr 2023 (minimum)
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2020
|2.x
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2014
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in the LoopBack documentation.
Install Juggler:
npm install loopback-datasource-juggler
Then install a connector:
npm install loopback-connector-mongodb // in this case, the mongodb connector
See the LoopBack documentation.
For information on data source connectors, see Connecting models to data sources.
This project uses DCO. Be sure to sign off
your commits using the
-s flag or adding
Signed-off-By: Name<Email> in the
commit message.
Example
git commit -s -m "feat: my commit message"
Also see the Contributing to LoopBack to get you started.