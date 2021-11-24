openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-datasource-juggler

by loopbackio
4.26.0 (see all)

Connect Loopback to various Data Sources

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.9K

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

217

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loopback-datasource-juggler

An ORM/ODM that provides a common set of interfaces for interacting with databases, REST APIs, and other types of data sources. It was originally forked from JugglingDB.

Supported versions

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
4.xCurrentOct 2018Apr 2023 (minimum)
3.xEnd-of-LifeDec 2016Dec 2020
2.xEnd-of-LifeJul 2014Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the LoopBack documentation.

Usage

Install Juggler:

npm install loopback-datasource-juggler

Then install a connector:

npm install loopback-connector-mongodb // in this case, the mongodb connector

Documentation

See the LoopBack documentation.

For information on data source connectors, see Connecting models to data sources.

Contributing

This project uses DCO. Be sure to sign off your commits using the -s flag or adding Signed-off-By: Name<Email> in the commit message.

Example

git commit -s -m "feat: my commit message"

Also see the Contributing to LoopBack to get you started.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial