An ORM/ODM that provides a common set of interfaces for interacting with databases, REST APIs, and other types of data sources. It was originally forked from JugglingDB.

Supported versions

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 4.x Current Oct 2018 Apr 2023 (minimum) 3.x End-of-Life Dec 2016 Dec 2020 2.x End-of-Life Jul 2014 Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the LoopBack documentation.

Usage

Install Juggler:

npm install loopback-datasource-juggler

Then install a connector:

npm install loopback-connector-mongodb

Documentation

See the LoopBack documentation.

For information on data source connectors, see Connecting models to data sources.

Contributing

This project uses DCO. Be sure to sign off your commits using the -s flag or adding Signed-off-By: Name<Email> in the commit message.

Example

git commit -s -m "feat: my commit message"

Also see the Contributing to LoopBack to get you started.