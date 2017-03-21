No longer maintained, sorry

A mixin to enable get count of related models for a loopback Model.

INSTALL

npm install --save loopback-counts-mixin

There are 2 ways to enable mixin:

In your server/server.js file add the following line before the boot(app, __dirname); line.

... var app = module .exports = loopback(); ... require ( 'loopback-counts-mixin' )(app); boot(app, __dirname, function ( err ) { 'use strict' ; if (err) throw err; if ( require .main === module ) app.start(); });

2) mixin sources

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json like the following:

{ "_meta" : { "sources" : [ "loopback/common/models" , "loopback/server/models" , "../common/models" , "./models" ], "mixins" : [ "loopback/common/mixins" , "loopback/server/mixins" , "../node_modules/loopback-counts-mixin" , "../common/mixins" , "./mixins" ] } }

CONFIG

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

{ "name" : "game" , "properties" : { "title" : "string" }, "relations" : { "players" : { "type" : "hasMany" , "model" : "player" } }, "mixins" : { "Counts" : true } }

USAGE

In fetching data with counts filter, will added field named like relationnameCount

EXAMPLE

http:// 0.0 .0 .0 : 3000 /api/games? filter ={"counts":"players"}

will return list of games with field playersCount

[ { "id" : 1 , "title" : "First game" , "playersCount" : 1 }, { "id" : 2 , "title" : "Last game" , "playersCount" : 42 } ]

LICENSE

MIT