openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lcm

loopback-counts-mixin

by Roman
1.0.1 (see all)

A mixin to enable get count of related models for a loopback Model.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No longer maintained, sorry

loopback-counts-mixin

A mixin to enable get count of related models for a loopback Model.

INSTALL

npm install --save loopback-counts-mixin

There are 2 ways to enable mixin:

1) server.js

In your server/server.js file add the following line before the boot(app, __dirname); line.

...
var app = module.exports = loopback();
...
// Add Counts Mixin to loopback
require('loopback-counts-mixin')(app);

boot(app, __dirname, function(err) {
  'use strict';
  if (err) throw err;

  // start the server if `$ node server.js`
  if (require.main === module)
    app.start();
});

2) mixin sources

Add the mixins property to your server/model-config.json like the following:

{
  "_meta": {
    "sources": [
      "loopback/common/models",
      "loopback/server/models",
      "../common/models",
      "./models"
    ],
    "mixins": [
      "loopback/common/mixins",
      "loopback/server/mixins",
      "../node_modules/loopback-counts-mixin",
      "../common/mixins",
      "./mixins"
    ]
  }
}

CONFIG

To use with your Models add the mixins attribute to the definition object of your model config.

{
  "name": "game",
  "properties": {
    "title": "string"
  },
  "relations": {
    "players": {
      "type": "hasMany",
      "model": "player"
    }
  },
  "mixins": {
    "Counts": true
  }
}

USAGE

In fetching data with counts filter, will added field named like relationnameCount

EXAMPLE

http://0.0.0.0:3000/api/games?filter={"counts":"players"}

will return list of games with field playersCount

[
  {
    "id": 1,
    "title": "First game",
    "playersCount": 1
  },
  {
    "id": 2,
    "title": "Last game",
    "playersCount": 42
  }
]

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial