⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
Current context for LoopBack applications, based on cls-hooked.
cls-hooked module uses undocumented
AsyncWrap API that was introduced to Node.js relatively recently. While this new API seems to be more reliable than the old
async-listener used by
continuation-local-storage, there are still cases where the context (local storage) is not preserved correctly. Please consider this risk before using loopback-context.
when, a popular Promise
implementation, breaks context propagation. Please consider using the
built-in
Promise implementation provided by Node.js or
Bluebird instead.
Express middleware chains which contain a "bad" middleware (i.e. one which breaks context propagation inside its function body, in a way mentioned in this doc) especially if called before other "good" ones needs refactoring, in order to prevent the context from getting mixed up among HTTP requests. See usage below for details.
Discussion: https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-context/issues/17
In general, any module that implements a custom task queue or a connection pool is prone to break context storage. This is an inherent problem of continuation local storage that needs to be fixed at lower level - first in Node.js core and then in modules implementing task queues and connection pools.
$ npm install --save loopback-context cls-hooked
Make sure you are running on a Node.js version supported by this module
(
^4.5,
^5.10,
^6.0,
^7.0,
^8.2.1 or
^10.14). When installing, check the output of
npm install
and make sure there are no
engine related warnings.
To minimize the likelihood of loosing context in your application, you should
ensure that
cls-hooked is loaded as the first module of your application, so
that it can wrap certain Node.js APIs before any other modules start using these
APIs.
Our recommended approach is to add
-r cls-hooked to node's list of
arguments when starting your LoopBack application.
$ node -r cls-hooked .
If you are using a process manager like
strong-pm or
pm2, then consult
their documentation whether it's possible to configure the arguments used to
spawn worker processes. Note that
slc run does not support this feature yet,
see strong-supervisor#56.
Alternatively, you can add the following line as the first line of your main application file:
require('cls-hooked');
This approach should be compatible with all process managers, including
strong-pm. However, we feel that relying on the order of
require statements
is error-prone.
To setup your LoopBack application to create a new context for each incoming
HTTP request, configure
per-context middleware in your
server/middleware.json as follows:
{
"initial": {
"loopback-context#per-request": {
}
}
}
IMPORTANT: By default, the HTTP req/res objects are not set onto the current context. You
need to set
enableHttpContext to true to enable automatic population
of req/res objects.
{
"initial": {
"loopback-context#per-request": {
"params": {
"enableHttpContext": true
}
}
}
}
Once you’ve enabled context propagation, you can access the current context
object using
LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext(). The context will be
available in middleware (if it is loaded after the context middleware),
remoting hooks, model hooks, and custom methods.
var LoopBackContext = require('loopback-context');
// ...
MyModel.myMethod = function(cb) {
var ctx = LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext();
ctx.get('key');
ctx.set('key', { foo: 'bar' });
});
In order to workaround the aforementioned concurrency issue with
when (and
similar
Promise-like and other libraries implementing custom queues and/or
connection pools), it's recommended to activate context binding inside each
HTTP request or concurrent
runInContext() call, by using the
bind option, as
in this example:
var ctx = LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext({ bind: true });
With the option enabled, this both creates the context, and binds the access
methods of the context (i.e.
get and
set), at once.
Warning: this only works if it's the first expression evaluated in every
middleware/operation hook/
runInContext() call etc. that uses
getCurrentContext. (It must be the first expression; it may not be enough if
it's at the first line). Explanation: you must bind the context while it's still
correct, i.e. before it gets mixed up between concurrent operations affected by
bugs. Therefore, to be sure, you must bind it before any operation.
Also, with respect to the "bad", context-breaking middleware use case mentioned in "Known issues" before, the following 2 lines need to be present at the beginning of the middleware body. At least the "bad" one; but, as a preventive measure, they can be present in every other middleware of every chain as well, being backward-compatible:
var badMiddleware = function(req, res, next) {
// these 2 lines below are needed
var ctx = LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext({bind: true});
next = ctx.bind(next);
...
The
bind option defaults to
false. This is only in order to prevent breaking
legacy apps; but if your app doesn't have such issue, then you can safely use
bind: true everywhere in your app (e.g. with a
codemod, or by monkey-patching
getCurrentContext() globally, if you prefer an automated fashion).
Warning: this only applies to application modules. In fact, if the module
affected by the concurrency issue is of this kind, you can easily refactor/write
your own code so to enable
bind. Not if it's a 3rd-party module, nor a
Loopback non-core module, unless you fork and fix it.
In advanced use cases, for example when you want to add custom middleware, you
have to add the context middleware at the right position in the middleware
chain (before the middleware that depends on
LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext).
IMPORTANT:
LoopBackContext.perRequest() detects the situation when it is
invoked multiple times on the same request and returns immediately in
subsequent runs.
Here is a snippet using a middleware function to place the currently authenticated user into the context so that remote methods may use it:
server/middleware/store-current-user.js
module.exports = function(options) {
return function storeCurrentUser(req, res, next) {
if (!req.accessToken) {
return next();
}
app.models.UserModel.findById(req.accessToken.userId, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
return next(err);
}
if (!user) {
return next(new Error('No user with this access token was found.'));
}
var loopbackContext = LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext();
if (loopbackContext) {
loopbackContext.set('currentUser', user);
}
next();
});
};
};
server/middleware.json
{
"initial": {
"loopback-context#per-request": {}
},
"auth": {
"loopback#token": {}
},
"auth:after": {
"./middleware/store-current-user": {}
}
}
common/models/YourModel.json
var LoopBackContext = require('loopback-context');
module.exports = function(YourModel) {
...
//remote method
YourModel.someRemoteMethod = function(arg1, arg2, cb) {
var ctx = LoopBackContext.getCurrentContext();
var currentUser = ctx && ctx.get('currentUser');
console.log('currentUser.username: ', currentUser.username); // voila!
...
cb(null);
};
...
};
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|Jan 2017
|Dec 2020
|1.x
|End-of-Life
|Aug 2016
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.