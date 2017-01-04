A command-line tool for Loopback app debugging and administration.
The loopback-console is a command-line tool for interacting with your Loopback app. It works like the built-in Node REPL, but provides a handful of features that are helpful when debugging or generally working within your app's environment. Features include,
The console can be used easily by just installing it and running its binary:
npm install loopback-console --save
$(npm bin)/loopback-console
Assuming you install it within your project, the default setup will detect your project's location and bootstrap your app based on your current working directory. if you'd instead like to load a specific app in the console, execute it with a path to the app's main script:
loopback-console [path/to/server/server.js]
The recommended configuration is to add the console to your
package.json scripts, as follows:
"scripts": {
"console": "loopback-console"
}
Once added you may launch the console by running,
npm run console
The loopback-console makes it easy to work with your Loopback models.
loopback > .models
User, AccessToken, ACL, RoleMapping, Role, Widget
loopback > Widget.count()
0
loopback > Object.keys(Widget.definition.properties)
[ 'name', 'description', 'created', 'id' ]
loopback > w = Widget.create({ name: 'myWidget01', description: 'My new Widget'})
{ name: 'myWidget01', description: 'My new Widget', id: 1 }
loopback > Widget.count()
1
loopback > w.name='super-widget';
'super-widget'
loopback > w.save()
{ name: 'super-widget', description: 'My new Widget' }
loopback > Widget.find()
[ { name: 'super-widget', description: 'My new Widget', id: 1 } ]
By default the loopback-console provides a few handles designed to make it easier to work with your project,
User. Type
.models to see a list.
app: The Loopback app handle.
cb: A simplified callback function that,
function (err, result)
result handle.
console.error and results with
console.log
result: The storage target of the
cb function
In some cases you may want to perform operations each time the console loads to better integrate it with your app's environment.
To integrate loopback-console with your app the following additions must be made
to your app's
server/server.js file,
const LoopbackConsole = require('loopback-console');
// LoopbackConsole.activated() checks whether the conditions are right to launch
// the console instead of the web server. The console can be activated by passing
// the argument --console or by setting env-var LOOPBACK_CONSOLE=1
if (LoopbackConsole.activated()) {
LoopbackConsole.start(app, {
prompt: "my-app # ",
// Other REPL or loopback-console config
});
} else if (require.main === module) {
app.start();
}
By integrating the loopback-console you also gain the ability to configure its functionality. The following configuration directives are supported,
quiet: Suppresses the help text on startup and the automatic printing of
result.
historyPath: The path to a file to persist command history. Use an empty string (
'') to disable history.
prompt.
handles: Disable any default handles, or pass additional handles that you would like available on the console.
Note, command history path can also be configured with the env-var
LOOPBACK_CONSOLE_HISTORY.
Special thanks to the following people for their testing and feedback,
loopback-console uses the MIT license. See LICENSE for more details.