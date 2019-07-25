openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-connector-swagger

by strongloop
3.2.1 (see all)

Connect Loopback to a Swagger-compliant API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

635

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This repository is now deprecated. Please use https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-connector-openapi instead.

loopback-connector-swagger

The Swagger connector enables LoopBack applications to interact with other REST APIs described by the OpenAPI (Swagger) Specification v.2.0.

Installation

In your application root directory, enter:

$ npm install loopback-connector-swagger --save

This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's package.json file.

Configuration

To interact with a Swagger API, configure a data source backed by the Swagger connector:

With code:

  var ds = loopback.createDataSource('swagger', {
    connector: 'loopback-connector-swagger',
    spec: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json',
  });

With JSON in datasources.json (for example, with basic authentication):

"SwaggerDS": {
    "name": "SwaggerDS",
    "connector": "swagger",
    "spec": "http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json",
    "security": {
      "type" : "basic",
      "username": "the user name",
      "password": "thepassword"
}

Caching

As an experimental feature, loopback-connector-swagger is able to cache the result of GET requests.

Important: we support only one cache invalidation mechanism - expiration based on a static TTL value.

To enable caching, you need to specify:

  • cache.model (required) - name of the model providing access to the cache. The model should be extending loopback's built-in KeyValueModel and be attached to one of key-value datasources (e.g. Redis or eXtremeScale).

  • cache.ttl (required) - time to live for cache entries, the value is in milliseconds. Note that certain cache implementations (notably eXtremeScale) do not support sub-second precision for TTL.

Example configuration

server/datasources.json

{
  "SwaggerDS": {
    "connector": "swagger",
    "cache": {
      "model": "SwaggerCache",
      "ttl": 100
    }
  },
  "cache": {
    "connector": "kv-redis",
  }
}

common/models/swagger-cache.json

{
  "name": "SwaggerCache",
  "base": "KeyValueModel",
  // etc.
}

server/model-config.json

{
  "SwaggerCache": {
    "dataSource": "cache",
    "public": false
  }
}

Data source properties

Specify the options for the data source with the following properties.

PropertyDescriptionDefault
connectorMust be 'loopback-connector-swagger' to specify Swagger connectorNone
specHTTP URL or path to the Swagger specification file (with file name extension .yaml/.yml or .json). File path must be relative to current working directory (process.cwd()).None
validateWhen true, validates provided spec against Swagger specification 2.0 before initializing a data source.false
securitySecurity configuration for making authenticated requests to the API. The security.type property specifies authentication type, one of: Basic authentication (basic), API Key (apiKey), or OAuth2 (oauth2).basic

Authentication

Basic authentication:

security: {
  type: 'basic', // default type, not to be changed
  username: 'the user name',
  password: 'password'
}

API Key:

security: {
  type: 'apiKey', // default type, not to be changed
  name: 'api_key',
  key: 'yourAPIKey',
  in: 'query' // or 'header'
}

OAuth2:

security:{
  type: 'oauth2', // default type, not to be changed
  name: 'oauth_scheme',
  accessToken: 'sampleAccessToken', // access token
  in: 'query' // defaults to `header` if not set
}

Note: The value of the name property must correspond to a security scheme declared in the Security Definitions object within the spec document.

Creating a model from the Swagger data source

The Swagger connector loads the API specification document asynchronously. As a result, the data source won't be ready to create models until it is connected. For best results, use an event handler for the connected event of data source:

ds.once('connected', function(){
  var PetService = ds.createModel('PetService', {});
  ...
});

Once the model is created, all available Swagger API operations can be accessed as model methods, for example:

...
PetService.getPetById({petId: 1}, function (err, res){
  ...
});

How model methods are named for given Swagger API Operations:

This connector uses swagger-client which dominates the naming of generated methods for calling client API operations.

Following is how it works:

  • When operationId is present, for example:
paths: {
  /weather/forecast:
  get:
    ...
    operationId: weather.forecast
    ...

Here, as operationId is present in Swagger specification, the generated method is named equivalent to operationId.

Note: if operationId is of format equivalent to calling a nested function such as: weather.forecast, the resulting method name will replace . with _ i.e. weather.forecast will result into weather_forecast.This means you can call MyModel.weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.

  • When operationId is not provided in Swagger specification, the method name is formatted as following: <operationType (i.e. get, post, etc)> + _ + <path parts separated by underscores>

For example:

/weather/forecast:
  get:
    ...

for above operation, the resulting method name will be: get_weather_forecast.

This means you can call MyModel.get_weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.

Extend a model to wrap/mediate API Operations

Once you define the model, you can wrap or mediate it to define new methods. The following example simplifies the getPetById operation to a method that takes petID and returns a Pet instance.

  PetService.searchPet = function(petID, cb){
    PetService.getPetById({petId: petID}, function(err, res){
      if(err) cb(err, null);
      var result = res.data;
      cb(null, result);
    });
  };

This custom method on the PetService model can be exposed as REST API end-point. It uses loopback.remoteMethod to define the mappings:

loopback.remoteMethod(
  PetService.searchPet, {
    accepts: [
      { arg: 'petID', type: 'string', required: true,
        http: { source: 'query' }
      }
    ],
    returns: {arg: 'result', type: 'object', root: true },
    http: {verb: 'get', path: '/searchPet'}
  }
);

Example

Coming soon...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial