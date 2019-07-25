This repository is now deprecated. Please use https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-connector-openapi instead.
The Swagger connector enables LoopBack applications to interact with other REST APIs described by the OpenAPI (Swagger) Specification v.2.0.
In your application root directory, enter:
$ npm install loopback-connector-swagger --save
This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's
package.json file.
To interact with a Swagger API, configure a data source backed by the Swagger connector:
With code:
var ds = loopback.createDataSource('swagger', {
connector: 'loopback-connector-swagger',
spec: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json',
});
With JSON in
datasources.json (for example, with basic authentication):
"SwaggerDS": {
"name": "SwaggerDS",
"connector": "swagger",
"spec": "http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json",
"security": {
"type" : "basic",
"username": "the user name",
"password": "thepassword"
}
As an experimental feature, loopback-connector-swagger is able to cache the result of
GET requests.
Important: we support only one cache invalidation mechanism - expiration based on a static TTL value.
To enable caching, you need to specify:
cache.model (required) - name of the model providing access to the cache.
The model should be extending loopback's built-in
KeyValueModel
and be attached to one of key-value datasources (e.g. Redis or
eXtremeScale).
cache.ttl (required) - time to live for cache entries, the value
is in milliseconds. Note that certain cache implementations (notably
eXtremeScale) do not support sub-second precision for TTL.
server/datasources.json
{
"SwaggerDS": {
"connector": "swagger",
"cache": {
"model": "SwaggerCache",
"ttl": 100
}
},
"cache": {
"connector": "kv-redis",
}
}
common/models/swagger-cache.json
{
"name": "SwaggerCache",
"base": "KeyValueModel",
// etc.
}
server/model-config.json
{
"SwaggerCache": {
"dataSource": "cache",
"public": false
}
}
Specify the options for the data source with the following properties.
|Property
|Description
|Default
|connector
|Must be
'loopback-connector-swagger' to specify Swagger connector
|None
|spec
|HTTP URL or path to the Swagger specification file (with file name extension
.yaml/.yml or
.json). File path must be relative to current working directory (
process.cwd()).
|None
|validate
|When
true, validates provided
spec against Swagger specification 2.0 before initializing a data source.
false
|security
|Security configuration for making authenticated requests to the API. The
security.type property specifies authentication type, one of: Basic authentication (
basic), API Key (
apiKey), or OAuth2 (
oauth2).
basic
Basic authentication:
security: {
type: 'basic', // default type, not to be changed
username: 'the user name',
password: 'password'
}
API Key:
security: {
type: 'apiKey', // default type, not to be changed
name: 'api_key',
key: 'yourAPIKey',
in: 'query' // or 'header'
}
OAuth2:
security:{
type: 'oauth2', // default type, not to be changed
name: 'oauth_scheme',
accessToken: 'sampleAccessToken', // access token
in: 'query' // defaults to `header` if not set
}
Note: The value of the
name property must correspond to a security scheme declared in the Security Definitions object within the
spec document.
The Swagger connector loads the API specification document asynchronously. As a result, the data source won't be ready to create models until it is connected. For best results, use an event handler for the
connected event of data source:
ds.once('connected', function(){
var PetService = ds.createModel('PetService', {});
...
});
Once the model is created, all available Swagger API operations can be accessed as model methods, for example:
...
PetService.getPetById({petId: 1}, function (err, res){
...
});
This connector uses swagger-client which dominates the naming of generated methods for calling client API operations.
Following is how it works:
operationId is present, for example:
paths: {
/weather/forecast:
get:
...
operationId: weather.forecast
...
Here, as
operationId is present in Swagger specification, the generated method is named equivalent to
operationId.
Note:
if
operationId is of format equivalent to calling a nested function such as:
weather.forecast, the resulting method name will replace
. with
_ i.e.
weather.forecast will result into
weather_forecast.This means you can call
MyModel.weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.
operationId is not provided in Swagger specification, the method name is formatted as following:
<operationType (i.e. get, post, etc)> + _ + <path parts separated by underscores>
For example:
/weather/forecast:
get:
...
for above operation, the resulting method name will be:
get_weather_forecast.
This means you can call
MyModel.get_weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.
Once you define the model, you can wrap or mediate it to define new methods. The following example simplifies the
getPetById operation to a method that takes
petID and returns a Pet instance.
PetService.searchPet = function(petID, cb){
PetService.getPetById({petId: petID}, function(err, res){
if(err) cb(err, null);
var result = res.data;
cb(null, result);
});
};
This custom method on the
PetService model can be exposed as REST API end-point. It uses
loopback.remoteMethod to define the mappings:
loopback.remoteMethod(
PetService.searchPet, {
accepts: [
{ arg: 'petID', type: 'string', required: true,
http: { source: 'query' }
}
],
returns: {arg: 'result', type: 'object', root: true },
http: {verb: 'get', path: '/searchPet'}
}
);
