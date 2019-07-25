This repository is now deprecated. Please use https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-connector-openapi instead.

The Swagger connector enables LoopBack applications to interact with other REST APIs described by the OpenAPI (Swagger) Specification v.2.0.

Installation

In your application root directory, enter:

$ npm install loopback-connector-swagger

This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's package.json file.

Configuration

To interact with a Swagger API, configure a data source backed by the Swagger connector:

With code:

var ds = loopback.createDataSource( 'swagger' , { connector : 'loopback-connector-swagger' , spec : 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json' , });

With JSON in datasources.json (for example, with basic authentication):

"SwaggerDS" : { "name" : "SwaggerDS" , "connector" : "swagger" , "spec" : "http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json" , "security" : { "type" : "basic" , "username" : "the user name" , "password" : "thepassword" }

Caching

As an experimental feature, loopback-connector-swagger is able to cache the result of GET requests.

Important: we support only one cache invalidation mechanism - expiration based on a static TTL value.

To enable caching, you need to specify:

cache.model (required) - name of the model providing access to the cache. The model should be extending loopback's built-in KeyValueModel and be attached to one of key-value datasources (e.g. Redis or eXtremeScale).

cache.ttl (required) - time to live for cache entries, the value is in milliseconds. Note that certain cache implementations (notably eXtremeScale) do not support sub-second precision for TTL.

Example configuration

server/datasources.json

{ "SwaggerDS" : { "connector" : "swagger" , "cache" : { "model" : "SwaggerCache" , "ttl" : 100 } }, "cache" : { "connector" : "kv-redis" , } }

common/models/swagger-cache.json

{ "name" : "SwaggerCache" , "base" : "KeyValueModel" , }

server/model-config.json

{ "SwaggerCache" : { "dataSource" : "cache" , "public" : false } }

Data source properties

Specify the options for the data source with the following properties.

Property Description Default connector Must be 'loopback-connector-swagger' to specify Swagger connector None spec HTTP URL or path to the Swagger specification file (with file name extension .yaml/.yml or .json ). File path must be relative to current working directory ( process.cwd() ). None validate When true , validates provided spec against Swagger specification 2.0 before initializing a data source. false security Security configuration for making authenticated requests to the API. The security.type property specifies authentication type, one of: Basic authentication ( basic ), API Key ( apiKey ), or OAuth2 ( oauth2 ). basic

Authentication

Basic authentication:

security: { type : 'basic' , username : 'the user name' , password : 'password' }

API Key:

security: { type : 'apiKey' , name : 'api_key' , key : 'yourAPIKey' , in : 'query' }

OAuth2:

security:{ type : 'oauth2' , name : 'oauth_scheme' , accessToken : 'sampleAccessToken' , in : 'query' }

Note: The value of the name property must correspond to a security scheme declared in the Security Definitions object within the spec document.

Creating a model from the Swagger data source

The Swagger connector loads the API specification document asynchronously. As a result, the data source won't be ready to create models until it is connected. For best results, use an event handler for the connected event of data source:

ds.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { var PetService = ds.createModel( 'PetService' , {}); ... });

Once the model is created, all available Swagger API operations can be accessed as model methods, for example:

... PetService.getPetById({ petId : 1 }, function ( err, res ) { ... });

How model methods are named for given Swagger API Operations:

This connector uses swagger-client which dominates the naming of generated methods for calling client API operations.

Following is how it works:

When operationId is present, for example:

paths: { /weather/forecast: get : ... operationId: weather.forecast ...

Here, as operationId is present in Swagger specification, the generated method is named equivalent to operationId .

Note: if operationId is of format equivalent to calling a nested function such as: weather.forecast , the resulting method name will replace . with _ i.e. weather.forecast will result into weather_forecast .This means you can call MyModel.weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.

When operationId is not provided in Swagger specification, the method name is formatted as following: <operationType (i.e. get, post, etc)> + _ + <path parts separated by underscores>

For example:

/weather/forecast: get : ...

for above operation, the resulting method name will be: get_weather_forecast .

This means you can call MyModel.get_weather_forecast() to access this endpoint programmatically.

Extend a model to wrap/mediate API Operations

Once you define the model, you can wrap or mediate it to define new methods. The following example simplifies the getPetById operation to a method that takes petID and returns a Pet instance.

PetService.searchPet = function ( petID, cb ) { PetService.getPetById({ petId : petID}, function ( err, res ) { if (err) cb(err, null ); var result = res.data; cb( null , result); }); };

This custom method on the PetService model can be exposed as REST API end-point. It uses loopback.remoteMethod to define the mappings:

loopback.remoteMethod( PetService.searchPet, { accepts : [ { arg : 'petID' , type : 'string' , required : true , http : { source : 'query' } } ], returns : { arg : 'result' , type : 'object' , root : true }, http : { verb : 'get' , path : '/searchPet' } } );

Example

