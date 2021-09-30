SQLite is a self-contained, high-reliability, embedded, full-featured, public-domain, SQL database engine. This is the official SQLite3 connector module for the LoopBack framework.

Installation

Enter the following in the top-level directory of your LoopBack application:

$ npm install loopback-connector-sqlite3

The --save option adds the dependency to the application's package.json file.

Connector settings

Configure the connector with the following data source properties:

file : The path to the database file or :memory:

: The path to the database file or debug : Display debug information. Default is false.

The SQLite3 connector uses node-sqlite3 as the driver.

Model definition for SQLite3

The model definition consists of the following properties:

name: Name of the model, by default, it's the camel case of the table

properties: Property definitions, including default value mapping

{ "name" : "Inventory" , "options" : { "idInjection" : false , }, "properties" : { "id" : { "type" : "String" , "required" : false , "length" : 64 , "precision" : null , "scale" : null }, "productId" : { "type" : "String" , "required" : false , "length" : 20 , "precision" : null , "scale" : null , "id" : 1 }, "locationId" : { "type" : "String" , "required" : false , "length" : 20 , "precision" : null , "scale" : null , "id" : 1 }, "available" : { "type" : "Number" , "required" : false , "length" : null , "precision" : 32 , "scale" : 0 }, "total" : { "type" : "Number" , "required" : false , "length" : null , "precision" : 32 , "scale" : 0 }, "createdOn" : { "type" : "Date" , "required" : false , "sqlite3" : { "dbDefault" : "now" } } }}

Type Mapping

LoopBack type Mapped to SQLite3 type Number Primary key stored as INTEGER, others as REAL Boolean INTEGER 1 or 0 Date INTEGER (ms since Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 0000) String ? Complex types: GeoPoint, Point, List, Array, Object, and sub-models TEXT in JSON format JSON TEXT

SQLite3 does not enforce types. Any data can be stored in any column regardless of definiton. This connector attempts to check for invalid Date, Number and JSON types.

Unsupported features

Discovering Models

The SQLite3 connector does not currently support model discovery.

The SQLite3 connector does not currently support auto-migrate or auto-upgrade.

Running tests

The tests in this repository are mainly integration tests, meaning you will need to run them using our preconfigured test server.