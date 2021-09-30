SQLite is a self-contained, high-reliability, embedded, full-featured, public-domain, SQL database engine. This is the official SQLite3 connector module for the LoopBack framework.
Enter the following in the top-level directory of your LoopBack application:
$ npm install loopback-connector-sqlite3 --save
The
--save option adds the dependency to the application's
package.json file.
Configure the connector with the following data source properties:
file: The path to the database file or
:memory:
debug: Display debug information. Default is false.
The SQLite3 connector uses node-sqlite3 as the driver.
The model definition consists of the following properties:
{"name": "Inventory", "options": {
"idInjection": false,
}, "properties": {
"id": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 64,
"precision": null,
"scale": null
},
"productId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 20,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1
},
"locationId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 20,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1
},
"available": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 32,
"scale": 0
},
"total": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 32,
"scale": 0
},
"createdOn": {
"type": "Date",
"required": false,
"sqlite3": {
"dbDefault": "now"
}
}
}}
|LoopBack type
|Mapped to SQLite3 type
|Number
|Primary key stored as INTEGER, others as REAL
|Boolean
|INTEGER 1 or 0
|Date
|INTEGER (ms since Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 0000)
|String
|?
|Complex types: GeoPoint, Point, List, Array, Object, and sub-models
|TEXT in JSON format
|JSON
|TEXT
SQLite3 does not enforce types. Any data can be stored in any column regardless of definiton. This connector attempts to check for invalid Date, Number and JSON types.
The SQLite3 connector does not currently support model discovery.
The SQLite3 connector does not currently support auto-migrate or auto-upgrade.
The tests in this repository are mainly integration tests, meaning you will need to run them using our preconfigured test server.
npm test