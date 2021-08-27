The SOAP connector enables LoopBack applications to interact with SOAP-based web services described using WSDL.

For more information, see the LoopBack documentation.

Installation

In your application root directory, enter:

npm install loopback-connector-soap --save

This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's package.json file.

Overview

There are two ways to use the SOAP connector:

Use the LoopBack CLI lb soap command to automatically create a set of models based on a SOAP service WSDL file. Often, this will be the easiest way to connect to a SOAP web service, but may not be suitable for all applications. For more information, see SOAP generator.

command to automatically create a set of models based on a SOAP service WSDL file. Often, this will be the easiest way to connect to a SOAP web service, but may not be suitable for all applications. For more information, see SOAP generator. Write the code manually, calling the loopback-connector-soap and data source APIs directly. This is the approach illustrated here.

While both approaches use the loopback-connector-soap data source connector, they appear quite different.

SOAP data source properties

The following table describes the SOAP data source properties you can set in datasources.json .

Property Type Description url String URL to the SOAP web service endpoint. If not present, defaults to the location attribute of the SOAP address for the service/port from the WSDL document; for example below it is http://www.webservicex.net/periodictable.asmx : <wsdl:service name="periodictable"> <wsdl:port name="periodictableSoap" binding="tns:periodictableSoap"> <soap:address location="http://www.webservicex.net/periodictable.asmx"/> </wsdl:port> </wsdl:service> wsdl String HTTP URL or local file system path to the WSDL file. Default is ?wsdl . In the example above, it would be http://www.webservicex.net/periodictable.asmx?wsdl . wsdl_options Object Indicates additonal options to pass to the SOAP connector, for example allowing self signed certificates. For example: wsdl_options: { rejectUnauthorized: false , strictSSL: false , requestCert: true , } wsdl_headers Object Indicates additonal headers to pass to the SOAP connector, for example for sending http authorizations header. For example: wsdl_headers : { Authorization : "Basic UGVyc29uYWwgYWNjb3VudDpORVdsazIwMTVAKSEl" } remotingEnabled Boolean Indicates whether the operations are exposed as REST APIs. To expose or hide a specific method, override with: <Model>.<method>.shared = true | false ; operations Object Maps WSDL binding operations to Node.js methods. Each key in the JSON object becomes the name of a method on the model. See operations property below. security Object security configuration. See security property below. soapHeaders Array of objects. Custom SOAP headers. An array of header properties. For example: soapHeaders : [{ element : { myHeader : 'XYZ' }, prefix : 'p1' , namespace : 'http://ns1' }] httpHeaders Object Custom HTTP headers. An object of header properties. For example: httpHeaders : { "custom-header" : "value of custom-header" , "custom-header-2" : "value of custom-header-2" }

operations property

The operations property value is a JSON object that has a property (key) for each method being defined for the model. The corresponding value is an object with the following properties:

Property Type Description service String WSDL service name port String WSDL port name operation String WSDL operation name

Here is an example operations property for the periodic table service:

operations: { periodicTable : { service : 'periodictable' , port : 'periodictableSoap' , operation : 'GetAtomicNumber' } }

IMPORTANT: When using the CLI data source generator, you must supply the "stringified JSON" value for this property. For example:

{ "getAtomicWeight" :{ "service" : "periodictable" , "port" : "periodictableSoap" , "operation" : "GetAtomicWeight" }, "getAtomicNumber" :{ "service" : "periodictable" , "port" : "periodictableSoap" , "operation" : "GetAtomicNumber" }}

To generate the stringified value, you can use the following code (for example):

var operations = { "operations" : { "getAtomicWeight" : { "service" : "periodictable" , "port" : "periodictableSoap" , "operation" : "GetAtomicWeight" }, "getAtomicNumber" : { "service" : "periodictable" , "port" : "periodictableSoap" , "operation" : "GetAtomicNumber" } } }; var stringifiedOps = JSON .stringify (operations); console .log(stringifiedOps);

security property

The security property value is a JSON object with a scheme property. The other properties of the object depend on the value of scheme . For example:

security: { scheme : 'WS' , username : 'test' , password : 'testpass' , passwordType : 'PasswordDigest' }

Scheme Description Other properties WS WSSecurity scheme username: the user name

password: the password

passwordType: default is 'PasswordText' BasicAuth1 Basic auth scheme username: the user name

password: the password ClientSSL ClientSSL scheme keyPath: path to the private key file

certPath: path to the certificate file

1 currently unsupported, use "wsdl_headers": { "Authorization": "Basic …" }, instead, details: issue #92.

Creating a model from a SOAP data source

Instead of defining a data source with datasources.json , you can define a data source in code; for example:

ds.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { var PeriodictableService = ds.createModel( 'PeriodictableService' , {}); PeriodictableService.atomicnumber = function ( elementName, cb ) { PeriodictableService.GetAtomicNumber({ ElementName : elementName || 'Copper' }, function ( err, response ) { var result = response; cb(err, result); }); }; ... }

Extending a model to wrap and mediate SOAP operations

You can extend a LoopBack model to wrap or mediate SOAP operations and define new methods. The following example simplifies the GetAtomicNumber operation:

periodictableperiodictableSoap.GetAtomicNumber = function ( GetAtomicNumber, callback ) { periodictableperiodictableSoap.GetAtomicNumber(GetAtomicNumber, function ( err, response ) { var result = response; callback(err, result); }); }

The SOAP connector loads WSDL documents asynchronously. As a result, the data source won't be ready to create models until it's connected. The recommended way is to use an event handler for the 'connected' event; for example as shown below.

Once you define the model, you can extend it to wrap or mediate SOAP operations and define new methods. The example below shows adding a LoopBack remote method for the SOAP service's GetAtomicNumber operation.

... ds.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { var PeriodictableService = ds.createModel( 'PeriodictableService' , {}); PeriodictableService.atomicnumber = function ( elementName, cb ) { PeriodictableService.GetAtomicNumber({ ElementName : elementName || 'Copper' }, function ( err, response ) { var result = response; cb(err, result); }); }; loopback.remoteMethod( PeriodictableService.atomicnumber, { accepts : [ { arg : 'elementName' , type : 'string' , required : true , http : { source : 'query' }} ], returns : { arg : 'result' , type : 'object' , root : true }, http : { verb : 'get' , path : '/GetAtomicNumber' } } ); }) ...

Example

For a complete example using the LoopBack SOAP connector in LoopBack 4, see SOAP calculator tutorial.