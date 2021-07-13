The LoopBack REST connector enables applications to interact with other (third party) REST APIs using a template-driven approach. It supports two different styles of API invocations:
In your application root directory, enter:
$ npm install loopback-connector-rest --save
This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's package.json file.
Use the data source generator to add a REST data source to your application.
For LoopBack 2.x:
$ apic create --type datasource
For LoopBack 2.x or 3.0:
$ lb datasource
When prompted, scroll down in the list of connectors and choose REST services (supported by StrongLoop). This adds an entry to datasources.json, for example:
...
"myRESTdatasource": {
"name": "myRESTdatasource",
"connector": "rest"
}
...
Configure the REST connector by editing
datasources.json manually (for example using the Google Maps API):
/server/datasources.json
...
"geoRest": {
"connector": "rest",
"debug": "false",
"operations": [{
"template": {
"method": "GET",
"url": "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/{format=json}",
"headers": {
"accepts": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
},
"query": {
"address": "{street},{city},{zipcode}",
"sensor": "{sensor=false}"
},
"responsePath": "$.results[0].geometry.location"
},
"functions": {
"geocode": ["street", "city", "zipcode"]
}
}]
}
...
The
operations property is an array of objects, each of which can have these properties:
template: An object that defines a custom method using a template; see Defining a custom method using a template.
functions: An object that maps a JavaScript function to a list of parameter names.
The example above creates a function
geocode(street, city, zipcode) whose first argument is
street, second is
city, and third is
zipcode. LoopBack application code can call the function anywhere; for example, in a boot script, via middleware, or within a model's JavaScript file if attached to the REST datasource.
The REST connector uses the request module as the HTTP client.
You can configure the same options as for the
request() function.
See
request(options, callback).
You can configure options
options property at two levels:
The following example sets
Accept and
Content-Type to
"application/json" for all requests.
It also sets
strictSSL to false so the connector allows self-signed SSL certificates.
/server/datasources.json
{
"connector": "rest",
"debug": false,
"options": {
"headers": {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
},
"strictSSL": false
},
"operations": [
{
"template": {
"method": "GET",
"url": "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/{format=json}",
"query": {
"address": "{street},{city},{zipcode}",
"sensor": "{sensor=false}"
},
"options": {
"strictSSL": true,
"useQuerystring": true
},
"responsePath": "$.results[0].geometry.location"
},
"functions": {
"geocode": ["street", "city", "zipcode"]
}
}
]
}
If the REST API supports create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) operations for resources, you can simply bind the model to a REST endpoint that follows REST conventions.
For example, the following methods would be mixed into your model class:
POST /users
GET /users/:id
DELETE /users/:id
PUT /users/:id
GET /users?limit=5&username=ray&order=email
For example:
/server/boot/script.js
module.exports = function(app) {
var ds = app.loopback.createDataSource({
connector: require("loopback-connector-rest"),
debug: false,
baseURL: 'http://localhost:3000'
});
var User = ds.createModel('user', {
name: String,
bio: String,
approved: Boolean,
joinedAt: Date,
age: Number
});
User.create(new User({
name: 'Mary'
}), function(err, user) {
console.log(user);
});
User.find(function(err, user) {
console.log(user);
});
User.findById(1, function(err, user) {
console.log(err, user);
});
User.update(new User({
id: 1,
name: 'Raymond'
}), function(err, user) {
console.log(err, user);
});
}
You can set the remote URL when using create, read, update, or delete functionality by setting the
resourceName property on a model definition.
This allows for a local model name that is different from the remote resource name.
For example:
var config = {
"name": "ServiceTransaction",
"base": "PersistedModel",
"resourceName": "transactions"
}
var ServiceTransaction = ds.createModel('ServiceTransaction', {}, config);
Now there will be a resource model named
ServiceTransaction, but whose URLs call out to
baseUrl - '/transactions'
Without setting
resourceName the calls would have been made to
baseUrl - '/ServiceTransaction'.
The
template object specifies the REST API invocation as a JSON template, with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|Type
method
|HTTP method
|String (one of "GET", "POST", "PUT", and so on).
url
|The URL of the request
|String; template values allowed.
headers
|HTTP headers
|Object
query
|Query strings
|Object; template values allowed.
responsePath
|Optional JSONPath applied to the HTTP body. See https://github.com/s3u/JSONPath for syntax of JSON paths.
|String
fullResponse
|Optional flag to return full response, rather than just body.
|Boolean
The template variable syntax is:
{name=defaultValue:type}
To specify that the variable value is required, add the prefix
! or
^.
For example:
template: {
"method": "GET",
"url": "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/{format=json}",
"headers": {
"accepts": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
},
"query": {
"address": "{street},{city},{zipcode}",
"sensor": "{sensor=false}"
},
"responsePath": "$.results[0].geometry.location"
}
The following table provides several examples:
|Variable definition
|Description
|
'{x=100:number}'
|Define a variable x of number type and default value 100.
|
'{x:number}'
|Define a variable x of number type
|
'{x}'
|Define a variable x
|
'{x=100}ABC{y}123'
|
Define two variables x and y. The default value of x is 100. The resolved value will be a concatenation of x, 'ABC', y, and '123'. For example, x=50, y=YYY will produce '50ABCYYY123'
|
'{!x}'
|Define a required variable x
|
'{x=100}ABC{^y}123'
|Define two variables, x and y. The default value of x is 100, and y is required.
To use custom methods, configure the REST connector with the
operations property, which is an array of objects, each of which can have these properties:
template defines the API structure.
functions defines JavaScript methods that accept the specified list of parameter names.
var loopback = require("loopback");
var ds = loopback.createDataSource({
connector: require("loopback-connector-rest"),
debug: false,
operations: [{
template: {
"method": "GET",
"url": "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/{format=json}",
"headers": {
"accepts": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
},
"query": {
"address": "{street},{city},{zipcode}",
"sensor": "{sensor=false}"
},
"responsePath": "$.results[0].geometry.location"
},
functions: {
"geocode": ["street", "city", "zipcode"]
}
}]
});
Now you can invoke the geocode API in Node.js as follows:
Model.geocode('107 S B St', 'San Mateo', '94401', processResponse);
By default, the REST connector also provides an 'invoke' method to call the REST API with an object of parameters, for example:
Model.invoke({street: '107 S B St', city: 'San Mateo', zipcode: '94401'}, processResponse);
NOTE: This feature is available with
loopback-connector-rest version 2.0.0 and later.
By default, variables in the template are mapped to HTTP sources based on their root property.
|Root property
|HTTP source
|url
|path
|query
|query
|body
|body
|headers
|header
You can further customize the source in the parameter array of the function mapping, for example:
{
"template": {
"method": "POST",
"url": "http://localhost:3000/{p}",
"headers": {
"accept": "application/{format}"
},
"query": {
"x": "{x}",
"y": 2
},
"body": {
"a": "{a:number}",
"b": "{b=true}"
}
},
"functions": {
"myOp": [
"p",
"x",
"a",
{
"name": "b",
"source": "header"
}
]
}
}
For the template above, the variables will be mapped as follows:
Please note that path variables are appended to the path, for example,
/myOp/:p.