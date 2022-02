This project provides early access to advanced or experimental functionality. It may lack usability, completeness, documentation, and robustness, and may be outdated.

However, StrongLoop supports this project. Community users, please report bugs on GitHub.

The official Redis connector for the LoopBack framework.

Usage

Install dependencies

Install the required dependencies via NPM:

npm install npm install

This connector depends on loopback-datasource-juggler .

Configure a Redis datasource

In your code, declare Redis as a datasource:

var DataSource = require( 'loopback -datasource-juggler). DataSource ; var ds = new DataSource ( 'redis' ); ...

Testing

Start the Redis server (using the default port) Run npm test