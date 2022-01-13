PostgreSQL, is a popular open-source object-relational database.
The
loopback-connector-postgresql module is the PostgreSQL connector for the LoopBack framework.
In your application root directory, enter this command to install the connector:
$ npm install loopback-connector-postgresql --save
This installs the module from npm and adds it as a dependency to the application's
package.json file.
If you create a PostgreSQL data source using the data source generator as described below, you don't have to do this, since the generator will run
npm install for you.
For LoopBack 4 users, use the LoopBack 4 Command-line interface to generate a DataSource with PostgreSQL connector to your LB4 application. Run
lb4 datasource, it will prompt for configurations such as host, post, etc. that are required to connect to a PostgreSQL database.
After setting it up, the configuration can be found under
src/datasources/<DataSourceName>.datasource.ts, which would look like this:
const config = {
name: 'db',
connector: 'postgresql',
url: '',
host:'localhost',
port: 5432,
user: 'user',
password: 'pass',
database: 'testdb',
};
Use the Data source generator to add a PostgreSQL data source to your application.
The generator will prompt for the database server hostname, port, and other settings
required to connect to a PostgreSQL database. It will also run the
npm install command above for you.
The entry in the application's
/server/datasources.json will look like this:
{% include code-caption.html content="/server/datasources.json" %}
"mydb": {
"name": "mydb",
"connector": "postgresql"
"host": "mydbhost",
"port": 5432,
"url": "postgres://admin:admin@mydbhost:5432/db1?ssl=false",
"database": "db1",
"password": "admin",
"user": "admin",
"ssl": false
}
Edit
datasources.json to add other properties that enable you to connect the data source to a PostgreSQL database.
You can also specify connection pool settings in
<DataSourceName>.datasource.ts ( or
datasources.json for LB3 users). For instance you can specify the minimum and the maximum pool size, and the maximum pool client's idle time before closing the client.
Example of
db.datasource.ts:
const config = {
name: 'db',
connector: 'postgresql',
url: '',
host: 'localhost',
port: 5432,
user: 'user',
password: 'pass',
database: 'testdb',
min: 5,
max: 200,
idleTimeoutMillis: 60000,
ssl: false
};
Check out node-pg-pool and node postgres pooling example for more information.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|connector
|String
|Connector name, either "loopback-connector-postgresql" or "postgresql"
|database
|String
|Database name
|debug
|Boolean
|If true, turn on verbose mode to debug database queries and lifecycle.
|host
|String
|Database host name
|password
|String
|Password to connect to database
|port
|Number
|Database TCP port
|url
|String
|Use instead of the
host,
port,
user,
password,
and
databaseproperties. For example:'postgres://test:mypassword@localhost:5432/dev'.
|username
|String
|Username to connect to database
|min
|Integer
|Minimum number of clients in the connection pool
|max
|Integer
|Maximum number of clients in the connection pool
|idleTimeoutMillis
|Integer
|Maximum time a client in the pool has to stay idle before closing it
|ssl
|Boolean
|Whether to try SSL/TLS to connect to server
|defaultIdSort
|Boolean/String
|Set to
false to disable default sorting on
id column(s). Set to
numericIdOnly to only apply to IDs with a number type
id.
|allowExtendedOperators
|Boolean
|Set to
true to enable PostgreSQL-specific operators
such as
contains. Learn more in
Extended operators below.
NOTE: By default, the 'public' schema is used for all tables.
The PostgreSQL connector uses node-postgres as the driver. For more information about configuration parameters, see node-postgres documentation.
A common PostgreSQL configuration is to connect to the UNIX domain socket
/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432 instead of using the TCP/IP port. For example:
const config = {
name: 'db',
connector: 'postgresql',
url: '',
host: '/var/run/postgresql/',
port: 5432,
user: 'user',
password: 'pass',
database: 'testdb',
debug: true
};
LoopBack allows you to specify some database settings through the model definition and/or the property definition. These definitions would be mapped to the database. Please check out the CLI
lb4 model for generating LB4 models. The following is a typical LoopBack 4 model that specifies the schema, table and column details through model definition and property definitions:
@model({
settings: { postgresql: { schema: 'public', table: 'inventory'} },
})
export class Inventory extends Entity {
@property({
type: 'number',
required: true,
scale: 0,
id: 1,
postgresql: {
columnName: 'id',
dataType: 'integer',
dataLength: null,
dataPrecision: null,
dataScale: 0,
nullable: 'NO',
},
})
id: number;
@property({
type: 'string',
postgresql: {
columnName: 'name',
dataType: 'text',
dataLength: null,
dataPrecision: null,
dataScale: null,
nullable: 'YES',
},
})
name?: string;
@property({
type: 'boolean',
required: true,
postgresql: {
columnName: 'available',
dataType: 'boolean',
dataLength: null,
dataPrecision: null,
dataScale: null,
nullable: 'NO',
},
})
available: boolean;
constructor(data?: Partial<User>) {
super(data);
}
}
The model definition consists of the following properties.
|Property
|Default
|Description
|name
|Camel-case of the database table name
|Name of the model.
|options
|N/A
|Model level operations and mapping to PostgreSQL schema/table
|properties
|N/A
|Property definitions, including mapping to PostgreSQL column
For example:
{% include code-caption.html content="/common/models/model.json" %}
{
"name": "Inventory",
"options": {
"idInjection": false,
"postgresql": {
"schema": "strongloop",
"table": "inventory"
}
},
"properties": {
"id": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 64,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"postgresql": {
"columnName": "id",
"dataType": "character varying",
"dataLength": 64,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "NO"
}
},
"productId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 20,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1,
"postgresql": {
"columnName": "product_id",
"dataType": "character varying",
"dataLength": 20,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"locationId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 20,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1,
"postgresql": {
"columnName": "location_id",
"dataType": "character varying",
"dataLength": 20,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"available": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 32,
"scale": 0,
"postgresql": {
"columnName": "available",
"dataType": "integer",
"dataLength": null,
"dataPrecision": 32,
"dataScale": 0,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"total": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 32,
"scale": 0,
"postgresql": {
"columnName": "total",
"dataType": "integer",
"dataLength": null,
"dataPrecision": 32,
"dataScale": 0,
"nullable": "YES"
}
}
}
}
To learn more about specifying database settings, please check the section Data Mapping Properties.
See LoopBack 4 types (or LoopBack 3 types) for details on LoopBack's data types.
|LoopBack Type
|PostgreSQL Type
|String
JSON
Text
Default
|
VARCHAR2
Default length is 1024
|String[]
|VARCHAR2[]
|Number
|INTEGER
|Date
|TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
|Boolean
|BOOLEAN
Besides the basic LoopBack types, as we introduced above, you can also specify the database type for model properties. It would be mapped to the database (see Data Mapping Properties). For example, we would like the property
price to have database type
double precision in the corresponding table in the database, we have specify it as following:
@property({
type: 'number',
postgresql: {
dataType: 'double precision',
},
})
price?: number;
"properties": {
// ..
"price": {
"type": "Number",
"postgresql": {
"dataType": "double precision",
}
},
{% include warning.html content=" Not all database types are supported for operating CRUD operations and queries with filters. For example, type Array cannot be filtered correctly, see GitHub issues: # 441 and # 342. " %}
|PostgreSQL Type
|LoopBack Type
|BOOLEAN
|Boolean
|
VARCHAR
CHARACTER VARYING
CHARACTER
CHAR
TEXT
|String
|BYTEA
|Node.js Buffer object
|SMALLINT
INTEGER
BIGINT
DECIMAL
NUMERIC
REAL
DOUBLE PRECISION
FLOAT
SERIAL
BIGSERIAL
|Number
|DATE
TIMESTAMP
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE
TIME
TIME WITH TIME ZONE
TIME WITHOUT TIME ZONE
|Date
|POINT
|GeoPoint
Note: The node.js driver for postgres by default casts
Numeric type as a string on
GET operation. This is to avoid data precision loss since
Numeric types in postgres cannot be safely converted to JavaScript
Number.
For details, see the corresponding driver issue.
Note The fields you are querying should be setup to use the JSON postgresql data type - see Defining models
Assuming a model such as this:
@property({
type: 'number',
postgresql: {
dataType: 'double precision',
},
})
price?: number;
You can query the nested fields with dot notation:
CustomerRepository.find({
where: {
address.state: 'California',
},
order: 'address.city',
});
PostgreSQL supports the following PostgreSQL-specific operators:
Please note extended operators are disabled by default, you must enable
them at datasource level or model level by setting
allowExtendedOperators to
true.
contains
The
contains operator allow you to query array properties and pick only
rows where the stored value contains all of the items specified by the query.
The operator is implemented using PostgreSQL array operator
@>.
Note The fields you are querying must be setup to use the postgresql array data type - see Defining models above.
Assuming a model such as this:
@model({
settings: {
allowExtendedOperators: true,
}
})
class Post {
@property({
type: ['string'],
postgresql: {
dataType: 'varchar[]',
},
})
categories?: string[];
}
You can query the tags fields as follows:
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
{
categories: {'contains': ['AA']},
}
}
});
match
The
match operator allows you to perform a full text search using the
@@ operator in PostgreSQL.
Assuming a model such as this:
@model({
settings: {
allowExtendedOperators: true,
}
})
class Post {
@property({
type: 'string',
})
content: string;
}
You can query the content field as follows:
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
{
content: {match: 'someString'},
}
}
});
The PostgreSQL connector supports model discovery that enables you to create LoopBack models based on an existing database schema. Once you defined your datasource:
lb4 discover to discover models.
(See database discovery API for related APIs information)
The PostgreSQL connector also supports auto-migration that enables you to create a database schema from LoopBack models.
For example, based on the following model, the auto-migration method would create/alter existing
customer table under
public schema in the database. Table
customer would have two columns:
name and
id, where
id is also the primary key and has the default value
SERIAL as it has definition of
type: 'Number' and
generated: true:
@model()
export class Customer extends Entity {
@property({
id: true,
type: 'Number',
generated: true
})
id: number;
@property({
type: 'string'
})
name: string;
}
By default, tables generated by the auto-migration are under
public schema and named in lowercase.
Besides the basic model metadata, LoopBack allows you to specify part of the database schema definition via the property definition, which would be mapped to the database.
For example, based on the following model, after running the auto-migration script, a table named
CUSTOMER under schema
market will be created. Moreover, you can also have different names for your property and the corresponding column. In the example, by specifying the column name, the property
name will be mapped to the
customer_name column. This is useful when your database has a different naming convention than LoopBack (camelCase).
@model(
settings: {
postgresql: {schema: 'market', table: 'CUSTOMER'},
}
)
export class Customer extends Entity {
@property({
id: true,
type: 'Number',
generated: true
})
id: number;
@property({
type: 'string',
postgresql: {
columnName: 'customer_name'
}
})
name: string;
}
For how to run the script and more details:
(See LoopBack auto-migrate method for related APIs information)
Here are some limitations and tips:
generated: true in the id property, it generates integers by default. For auto-generated uuid, see Auto-generated id property
generated: true for now
Foreign key constraints can be defined in the model definition.
Note: The order of table creation is important. A referenced table must exist before creating a foreign key constraint.
Define your models and the foreign key constraints as follows:
customer.model.ts:
@model()
export class Customer extends Entity {
@property({
id: true,
type: 'Number',
generated: true
})
id: number;
@property({
type: 'string'
})
name: string;
}
order.model.ts:
@model({
settings: {
foreignKeys: {
fk_order_customerId: {
name: 'fk_order_customerId',
entity: 'Customer',
entityKey: 'id',
foreignKey: 'customerId',
onDelete: 'CASCADE',
onUpdate: 'SET NULL'
},
},
})
export class Order extends Entity {
@property({
id: true,
type: 'Number',
generated: true
})
id: number;
@property({
type: 'string'
})
name: string;
@property({
type: 'Number'
})
customerId: number;
}
({
"name": "Customer",
"options": {
"idInjection": false
},
"properties": {
"id": {
"type": "Number",
"id": 1
},
"name": {
"type": "String",
"required": false
}
}
},
{
"name": "Order",
"options": {
"idInjection": false,
"foreignKeys": {
"fk_order_customerId": {
"name": "fk_order_customerId",
"entity": "Customer",
"entityKey": "id",
"foreignKey": "customerId",
"onDelete": "CASCADE",
"onUpdate": "SET NULL"
}
}
},
"properties": {
"id": {
"type": "Number"
"id": 1
},
"customerId": {
"type": "Number"
},
"description": {
"type": "String",
"required": false
}
}
})
Auto-migrate supports the automatic generation of property values for the id property. For PostgreSQL, the default id type is integer. Thus if you have
generated: true in the id property, it generates integers by default:
{
id: true,
type: 'Number',
required: false,
generated: true // enables auto-generation
}
It is common to use UUIDs as the primary key in PostgreSQL instead of integers. You can enable it with either the following ways:
defaultFn: uuid:
@property({
id: true,
type: 'string'
defaultFn: 'uuid',
// generated: true, -> not needed
})
id: string;
@property({
id: true,
type: 'String',
required: false,
// settings below are needed
generated: true,
useDefaultIdType: false,
postgresql: {
dataType: 'uuid',
},
})
id: string;
The setting uses
uuid-ossp extension and
uuid_generate_v4() function as default.
If you'd like to use other extensions and functions, you can do:
@property({
id: true,
type: 'String',
required: false,
// settings below are needed
generated: true,
useDefaultIdType: false,
postgresql: {
dataType: 'uuid',
extension: 'myExtension',
defaultFn: 'myuuid'
},
})
id: string;
WARNING: It is the users' responsibility to make sure the provided extension and function are valid.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|5.x
|Current
|Apr 2020
|Apr 2023 (minimum)
|3.x
|Active LTS
|Mar 2017
|Apr 2022
Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.
If you have a local or remote PostgreSQL instance and would like to use that to run the test suite, use the following command:
POSTGRESQL_HOST=<HOST> POSTGRESQL_PORT=<PORT> POSTGRESQL_USER=<USER> POSTGRESQL_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD> POSTGRESQL_DATABASE=<DATABASE> CI=true npm test
SET POSTGRESQL_HOST=<HOST> SET POSTGRESQL_PORT=<PORT> SET POSTGRESQL_USER=<USER> SET POSTGRESQL_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD> SET POSTGRESQL_DATABASE=<DATABASE> SET CI=true npm test
If you do not have a local PostgreSQL instance, you can also run the test suite with very minimal requirements.
source setup.sh <HOST> <PORT> <USER> <PASSWORD> <DATABASE>
where
<HOST>,
<PORT>,
<USER>,
<PASSWORD> and
<DATABASE> are optional parameters. The default values are
localhost,
5432,
root,
pass and
testdb respectively.
npm test