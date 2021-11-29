Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system developed by Microsoft.
The
loopback-connector-mssql module is the Microsoft SQL Server connector for the LoopBack framework.
In your application root directory, enter:
$ npm install loopback-connector-mssql --save
This will install the module from npm and add it as a dependency to the application's
package.json file.
If you create a SQL Server data source using the data source generator as described below, you don't have to do this, since the generator will run
npm install for you.
Use the Data source generator to add a SQL Server data source to your application.
The generator will prompt for the database server hostname, port, and other settings required to connect to a SQL Server database. It will also run the
npm install command above for you.
The entry in the application's
/server/datasources.json will look like this (for example):
"sqlserverdb": {
"name": "sqlserverdb",
"connector": "mssql",
"host": "myhost",
"port": 1234,
"url": "mssql://username:password@dbhost/dbname",
"database": "mydb",
"password": "admin",
"user": "admin",
}
Edit
datasources.json to add other properties that enable you to connect the data source to a SQL Server database.
To connect to a SQL Server instance running in Azure, you must specify a qualified user name with hostname, and add the following to the data source declaration:
"options": {
"encrypt": true
...
}
To configure the data source to use your MS SQL Server database, edit
datasources.json and add the following settings as appropriate.
The MSSQL connector uses node-mssql as the driver. For more information about configuration parameters,
see node-mssql documentation.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|connector
|String
|Either "loopback-connector-mssql" or "mssql"
|database
|String
|Database name
|debug
|Boolean
|If true, turn on verbose mode to debug database queries and lifecycle.
|host
|String
|localhost
|Database host name
|password
|String
|Password to connect to database
|port
|Number
|1433
|Database TCP port
|schema
|String
|dbo
|Database schema
|url
|String
|Use instead of the
host,
port,
user,
password,
and
database properties. For example: 'mssql://test:mypassword@localhost:1433/dev'.
|user
|String
|Qualified username with host name, for example "user@your.sqlserver.dns.host".
Instead of specifying individual connection properties, you can use a single
url property that combines them into a single string, for example:
"accountDB": {
"url": "mssql://test:mypassword@localhost:1433/demo?schema=dbo"
}
The application will automatically load the data source when it starts. You can then refer to it in code, for example:
var app = require('./app');
var dataSource = app.dataSources.accountDB;
Alternatively, you can create the data source in application code; for example:
var DataSource = require('loopback-datasource-juggler').DataSource;
var dataSource = new DataSource('mssql', config);
config = { ... }; // JSON object as specified above in "Connector settings"
The SQL Server connector supports model discovery that enables you to create LoopBack models based on an existing database schema using the unified database discovery API. For more information on discovery, see Discovering models from relational databases.
The SQL Server connector also supports auto-migration that enables you to create a database schema from LoopBack models using the LoopBack automigrate method. For each model, the LoopBack SQL Server connector creates a table in the 'dbo' schema in the database.
For more information on auto-migration, see Creating a database schema from models for more information.
Destroying models may result in errors due to foreign key integrity. First delete any related models by calling delete on models with relationships.
The model definition consists of the following properties:
name: Name of the model, by default, the table name in camel-case.
options: Model-level operations and mapping to Microsoft SQL Server schema/table. Use the
mssql model property to specify additional SQL Server-specific properties for a LoopBack model.
properties: Property definitions, including mapping to Microsoft SQL Server columns.
mssql key to specify additional settings for that property/field.
For example:
{"name": "Inventory",
"options": {
"idInjection": false,
"mssql": {
"schema": "strongloop",
"table": "inventory"
}
}, "properties": {
"id": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 64,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"mssql": {
"columnName": "id",
"dataType": "varchar",
"dataLength": 64,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "NO"
}
},
"productId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 64,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1,
"mssql": {
"columnName": "product_id",
"dataType": "varchar",
"dataLength": 64,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"locationId": {
"type": "String",
"required": false,
"length": 64,
"precision": null,
"scale": null,
"id": 1,
"mssql": {
"columnName": "location_id",
"dataType": "varchar",
"dataLength": 64,
"dataPrecision": null,
"dataScale": null,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"available": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 10,
"scale": 0,
"mssql": {
"columnName": "available",
"dataType": "int",
"dataLength": null,
"dataPrecision": 10,
"dataScale": 0,
"nullable": "YES"
}
},
"total": {
"type": "Number",
"required": false,
"length": null,
"precision": 10,
"scale": 0,
"mssql": {
"columnName": "total",
"dataType": "int",
"dataLength": null,
"dataPrecision": 10,
"dataScale": 0,
"nullable": "YES"
}
}
}}
See LoopBack types for details on LoopBack's data types.
|LoopBack Type
|SQL Server Type
|Boolean
|BIT
|Date
|DATETIME
|GeoPoint
|FLOAT
|Number
|INT
|String JSON
|NVARCHAR
|SQL Server Type
|LoopBack Type
|BIT
|Boolean
|
BINARY
VARBINARY
IMAGE
|Node.js Buffer object
|
DATE
DATETIMEOFFSET
DATETIME2
SMALLDATETIME
DATETIME
TIME
|Date
|POINT
|GeoPoint
|
BIGINT
NUMERIC
SMALLINT
DECIMAL
SMALLMONEY
INT
TINYINT
MONEY
FLOAT
REAL
|Number
|
CHAR
VARCHAR
TEXT
NCHAR
NVARCHAR
NTEXT
CHARACTER VARYING
CHARACTER
|String
If you have a local or remote MSSQL instance and would like to use that to run the test suite, use the following command:
MSSQL_HOST=<HOST> MSSQL_PORT=<PORT> MSSQL_USER=<USER> MSSQL_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD> MSSQL_DATABASE=<DATABASE> CI=true npm test
SET MSSQL_HOST=<HOST> SET MSSQL_PORT=<PORT> SET MSSQL_USER=<USER> SET MSSQL_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD> SET MSSQL_DATABASE=<DATABASE> SET CI=true npm test
If you do not have a local MSSQL instance, you can also run the test suite with very minimal requirements.
source setup.sh <HOST> <PORT> <USER> <PASSWORD> <DATABASE>
where
<HOST>,
<PORT>,
<USER>,
<PASSWORD> and
<DATABASE> are optional parameters. The default values are
localhost,
1433,
sa,
M55sqlT35t and
master respectively.
npm test