The official MongoDB connector for the LoopBack framework.
In your application root directory, enter this command to install the connector:
npm install loopback-connector-mongodb --save
This installs the module from npm and adds it as a dependency to the application's
package.json file.
If you create a MongoDB data source using the data source generator as described below, you don't have to do this, since the generator will run
npm install for you.
Starting from the version 6.0.0, this connector is no longer compatible with LoopBack 3. Please use the latest 5.x version in your LoopBack 3 applications.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|LoopBack
|Juggler
|6.x
|Current
|Mar 2021
|Apr 2024 (minimum)
|4
|4.x
|5.x
|Active LTS
|Jun 2019
|Apr 2023
|3, 4
|3.x, 4.x
|4.x
|Maintenance LTS
|Nov 2018
|Apr 2021
|3, 4
|3.x, 4.x
For LoopBack 4 users, use the LB4 Command-line interface to generate a DataSource with MongoDB connector to your LB4 application. Run
lb4 datasource, it will prompt for configurations such as host, post, etc. that are required to connect to a MongoDB database.
After setting it up, the configuration can be found under
src/datasources/<DataSourceName>.datasource.ts, which would look like this:
const config = {
name: 'db',
connector: 'mongodb',
url: '',
host: 'localhost',
port: 27017,
user: '',
password: '',
database: 'testdb',
};
If your username or password contains special characters like
@,
$ etc, encode the whole
username or password using encodeURIComponent.
Eg:
pa$$wd would become
pa%24%24wd.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|connector
|String
|Connector name, either
"loopback-connector-mongodb" or
"mongodb".
|database
|String
|Database name
|host
|String
|Database host name
|name
|String
|Name of the datasource in the app
|password
|String
|Password to connect to database
|port
|Number
|Database TCP port
|url
|String
|Connection URL of form
mongodb://user:password@host/db. Overrides other connection settings (see below).
|user
|String
|Username to connect to database
|authSource
|String
|Optional. Authentification database name. Usually
"admin" value.
If you run a MongoDB with authentification (Docker's example here), you need to specify which database to authenticate against. More details can be found in MongoDB documentation on Authentification Methods. The default value is usually
"admin", like in the official docker image.
NOTE: In addition to these properties, you can use additional Single Server Connection parameters supported by
node-mongodb-native.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|allowExtendedOperators
|Boolean
|
false
|Set to
true to enable using MongoDB operators such as
$currentDate, $inc, $max, $min, $mul, $rename, $setOnInsert, $set, $unset, $addToSet, $pop, $pullAll, $pull, $push, and
$bit. See Update Operators section below
|enableGeoIndexing
|Boolean
|
false
|Set to
true to enable 2d sphere indexing for model properties of type
GeoPoint. This allows for indexed
near queries.
|lazyConnect
|Boolean
|
false
|When set to
true, the database instance will not be attached to the datasource and the connection is deferred. It will try to establish the connection automatically once users hit the endpoint. If the MongoDB server is offline, the app will start, however, the endpoints will not work.
|disableDefaultSort
|Boolean
|
false
|Set to
true to disable the default sorting behavior on
id column, this will help performance using indexed columns available in MongoDB.
|collation
|String
|N/A
|Specify language-specific rules for string comparison, such as rules for letter-case and accent marks. See MongoDB documentation for details. It can also be used to create case insensitive indexes.
You can set the
url property to a connection URL in
<datasourceName>.datasources.ts to override individual connection parameters such as
host,
user, and
password. E.g
loopback:pa55w0rd@localhost:27017/testdb.
MongoDB supports a protocol called
mongodb+srv for connecting to replica sets without having to give the hostname of every server in the replica set.
To use
mongodb+srv as the protocol set the
protocol connection property in the datasource.json to
mongodb+srv. For example:
const config = {
name: 'db',
connector: 'mongodb',
host: 'myserver',
database: 'testdb',
protocol: 'mongodb+srv',
};
Note: the port is not specified when using the
mongodb+srv protocol and will be ignored if given.
MongoDB Driver allows the
$where operator to pass in JavaScript to execute on the Driver which can be used for NoSQL Injection. See MongoDB: Server-side JavaScript for more on this MongoDB feature.
To protect users against this potential vulnerability, LoopBack will automatically remove the
$where and
mapReduce operators from a query before it's passed to the MongoDB Driver. If you need to use these properties from within LoopBack programmatically, you can disable the sanitization by passing in an
options object with
disableSanitization property set to
true.
Example:
await PostRepository.find(
{ where: { $where: "function() { /*JS function here*/}" } },
{ disableSanitization: true }
);
See LoopBack 4 types (or LoopBack 3 types) for details on LoopBack's data types.
Type conversion is mainly handled by MongoDB. See 'node-mongodb-native' for details.
Except the comparison and logical operators LoopBack supports in the operator list of
Where filter, you can also enable MongoDB update operators for
update* methods by setting the flag
allowExtendedOperators to
true in the datasource configuration.
Here is an example of updating the price for all the products under category
furniture if their current price is lower than 100:
await productRepo.updateAll({ $max: { price: 100 }}, { category: {eq: 'furniture'} // where clause goes in here });
{% include tip.html content="you will not need the dollar sign
'$' for operators in the Where
clause." %}
MongoDB uses
ObjectId for its primary key, which is an object instead of a
string. In queries, string values must be cast to
ObjectId, otherwise they are
not considered as the same value. Therefore, you might want to specify the data
type of properties to enforce
ObjectId coercion. Such coercion would make sure
the property value converts from ObjectId-like string to
ObjectId when it
accesses to the database and converts
ObjectId to ObjectId-like string when
the app gets back the value. (An ObjectId-like string is a string that has length 12 or 24 and has the format of an
ObjectId i.e /^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}\$/.)
LoopBack provides two scopes to handle such coercion: per model or per property. Please check the following to see which configuration meets your requirements.
{% include important.html content="please make sure you are using
loopback-connector-mongodb package version 5.2.1
or above to handle
ObjectId properly." %}
No
ObjectId coercion: CRUD operations can be operated with non-ObjectId-like
string or ObjectId-like string ids.
Enforce
ObjectId coercion: the property value can only be
ObjectId or
ObjectId-like string, otherwise it will be rejected.
Enforcing
ObjectId coercion can be done by setting the flag
strictObjectIDCoercion in the model definition or by specifying
dataType: ObjecId in the property definition.
This scope would do the conversion for all properties in the model.
@model({settings: {
strictObjectIDCoercion: true
}})
export class User extends Entity {
@property({
type: 'string',
id: true,
})
id: string;
...
}
This scope would only convert an ObjectId-like string to
ObjectId with a certain property in the model.
@property({
type: 'string',
id: true,
mongodb: {dataType: 'ObjectId'}
}
id: string;
Also notice that for RELATIONS, if the primary key/source key has set to enforce ObjectId coercion
(no matter by
strictObjectIDCoercion: true or
dataType: 'ObjectId'). The corresponding foreign key will need to have it
set as well to make sure relations work smoothly.
@model()
export class User extends Entity {
// source key
@property({
type: 'string',
id: true,
mongodb: {dataType: 'ObjectId'}
})
id: string;
...
}
@model(// )
export class Address extends Entity {
...
// foreign key
@belongsTo(() => User,
{}, //relation metadata goes in here
{// property definition goes in here
mongodb: {dataType: 'ObjectId'}
})
UserId: string;
}
loopback-connector-mongodb allows you to have different collection and field names from the models. Such configurations can be added to the model definition and the property definition respectively as
mongodb:{ <field>: <customValue>}. For example, the following setting would define a collection with custom name
Custom_Collection_User, and it has a custom field name
Custom_Name in the database:
{% include code-caption.html content="/src/models/User.model.ts" %}
@model({
settings: {
// model definition goes in here
mongodb: { collection: "Custom_Collection_User" },
},
})
export class User extends Entity {
@property({
type: "string",
id: true,
generated: true,
})
id: string;
@property({
type: "string",
mongodb: {
fieldName: "Custom_Name",
},
})
name?: string;
}
{% include important.html content="Since in MongoDB
_id is reserved for the primary key, LoopBack does not allow customization of the field name for the id property. Please use
id as is. Customizing the id property would cause errors." %}
If you have a local or remote MongoDB instance and would like to use that to run the test suite, use the following command:
MONGODB_HOST=<HOST> MONGODB_PORT=<PORT> MONGODB_DATABASE=<DATABASE> CI=true npm test
SET MONGODB_HOST=<HOST> SET MONGODB_PORT=<PORT> SET MONGODB_DATABASE=<DATABASE> SET CI=true npm test
If you do not have a local MongoDB instance, you can also run the test suite with very minimal requirements.
source setup.sh <HOST> <PORT> <DATABASE>
where
<HOST>,
<PORT> and
<DATABASE> are optional parameters. The default values are
localhost,
27017 and
testdb respectively.
npm test
Tests run for 100 iterations by default, but can be increased by setting the
env var
ITERATIONS.
make leak-detection # run 100 iterations (default)
or
ITERATIONS=1000 make leak-detection # run 1000 iterations
Benchmarks must be run on a Unix-like operating system.
make benchmarks
The results will be output in
./benchmarks/results.md.
_id to client API, except if specifically specified in the model definition