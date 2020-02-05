Elasticsearch(versions 6.x and 7.x) datasource connector for Loopback 3.x.

Table of Contents

Overview

lib directory has the entire source code for this connector this is what gets downloaded to your node_modules folder when you run npm install loopback-connector-esv6 --save --save-exact examples directory has a loopback app which uses this connector this is not published to NPM, it is only here for demo purposes it will not be downloaded to your node_modules folder! similarly the examples/server/datasources.json file is there for this demo app to use you can copy their content over to <yourApp>/server/datasources.json or <yourApp>/server/datasources.<env>.js if you want and edit it there but don't start editing the files inside examples/server itself and expect changes to take place in your app! test directory has unit tests it does not reuse the loopback app from the examples folder instead, loopback and ES/datasource are built and injected programatically this directory is not published to NPM. Refer to .npmignore if you're still confused about what's part of the published connector and what's not. You will find the datasources.json files in this repo mention various configurations: elasticsearch-ssl elasticsearch-plain db You don't need them all! They are just examples to help you see the various ways in which you can configure a datasource. Delete the ones you don't need and keep the one you want. For example, most people will start off with elasticsearch-plain and then move on to configuring the additional properties that are exemplified in elasticsearch-ssl . You can mix & match if you'd like to have mongo and es and memory, all three! These are basics of the "connector" framework in loooback and not something we added. Don't forget to edit your model-config.json file and point the models at the dataSource you want to use.

Install this connector in your loopback app

cd <yourApp> npm install loopback-connector-esv6 --save --save-exact

Configuring connector

Important Note

This connector will only connect to one index per datasource.

This package is created to support ElasticSearch v6.x and 7.x only.

docType property is automatically added in mapping properties which is required to differentiate documents stored in index with loopback model data. It stores loopback modelName value. docType: { type: "keyword", index: true }

Required

name: name of the connector.

name of the connector. connector: Elasticsearch driver 'esv6' .

Elasticsearch driver . configuration: Elasticsearch client configuraiton object which includes nodes, authetication and ssl coonfiguration. Please refer this official link for more information on configuraiton.

Elasticsearch client configuraiton object which includes nodes, authetication and ssl coonfiguration. Please refer this official link for more information on configuraiton. index: Name of the ElasticSearch index eg: shakespeare .

Name of the ElasticSearch index . version: specify the major version of the Elasticsearch nodes you will be connecting to. Supported versions: [6, 7] eg: version: 7

specify the major version of the Elasticsearch nodes you will be connecting to. Supported versions: [6, 7] mappingType: mapping type for provided index. defaults to basedata . Required only for version: 6

mapping type for provided index. defaults to . Required only for version: 6 mappingProperties: An object with properties for above mentioned mappingType

Optional

indexSettings: optional settings object for creating index.

optional settings object for creating index. defaultSize: Search size limit. Default is 50.

Sample

1.Edit datasources.json and set:

"elastic-search-ssl" : { "name" : "elasticsearch-example-index-datasource" , "connector" : "esv6" , "version" : 7 , "index" : "example-index" , "configuration" : { "node" : "http://localhost:9200" , "requestTimeout" : 30000 , "pingTimeout" : 3000 , "auth" : { "username" : "test" , "password" : "test" }, "ssl" : { "rejectUnauthorized" : true } }, "defaultSize" : 50 , "indexSettings" : { "number_of_shards" : 2 , "number_of_replicas" : 1 }, "mappingType" : "basedata" , "mappingProperties" : { "docType" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "id" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "seq" : { "type" : "integer" , "index" : true }, "name" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "email" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "birthday" : { "type" : "date" , "index" : true }, "role" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "order" : { "type" : "integer" , "index" : true }, "vip" : { "type" : "boolean" , "index" : true }, "objectId" : { "type" : "keyword" , "index" : true }, "ttl" : { "type" : "integer" , "index" : true }, "created" : { "type" : "date" , "index" : true } } }

2.You can peek at /examples/server/datasources.json for more hints.

Elasticsearch SearchAfter Support

search_after feature of elasticsearch is supported in loopback filter.

feature of elasticsearch is supported in loopback filter. For this, you need to create a property in model called _search_after with loopback type ["any"] . This field cannot be updated using in connector.

with loopback type . This field cannot be updated using in connector. Elasticsearch sort value will return in this field.

value will return in this field. You need pass _search_after value in searchafter key of loopback filter.

value in key of loopback filter. Example filter query for find .

{ "where" : { "username" : "hello" }, "order" : "created DESC" , "searchafter" : [ 1580902552905 ], "limit" : 4 }

Example result.

[ { "id" : "1bb2dd63-c7b9-588e-a942-15ca4f891a80" , "username" : "test" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552905 ], "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.905Z" }, { "id" : "fd5ea4df-f159-5816-9104-22147f2a740f" , "username" : "test3" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552901 ], "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.901Z" }, { "id" : "047c0adb-13ea-5f80-a772-3d2a4691d47a" , "username" : "test4" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552897 ], "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.897Z" } ]

This is useful for pagination. To go to previous page, change sorting order.

TotalCount Support for search

total value from elasticsearch for search queries is now supported in loopback response.

value from elasticsearch for search queries is now supported in loopback response. For this, you need to create a property in model called _total_count with loopback type "number" . This field cannot be updated using in connector.

with loopback type . This field cannot be updated using in connector. Example response find .

[ { "id" : "1bb2dd63-c7b9-588e-a942-15ca4f891a80" , "username" : "test" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552905 ], "_total_count" : 3 , "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.905Z" }, { "id" : "fd5ea4df-f159-5816-9104-22147f2a740f" , "username" : "test3" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552901 ], "_total_count" : 3 , "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.901Z" }, { "id" : "047c0adb-13ea-5f80-a772-3d2a4691d47a" , "username" : "test4" , "_search_after" : [ 1580902552897 ], "_total_count" : 3 , "created" : "2020-02-05T11:35:52.897Z" } ]

About the example app

The examples directory contains a loopback app which uses this connector. You can point this example at your own elasticsearch instance or use the quick instances provided via docker.

Troubleshooting

Do you have both elasticsearch-ssl and elasticsearch-plain in your datasources.json file? You just need one of them (not both), based on how you've setup your ES instance. Did you forget to set model-config.json to point at the datasource you configured? Maybe you are using a different or misspelled name than what you thought you had! Make sure to configure major version of Elastic in version Maybe the version of ES you are using isn't supported by the client that this project uses. Try removing the elasticsearch sub-dependency from <yourApp>/node_modules/loopback-connector-esv6/node_modules folder and then install the latest client: cd <yourApp>/node_modules/loopback-connector-esv6/node_modules then remove es6 && es7 folder unix/mac quickie: rm -rf es6 es7 npm install go back to yourApp's root directory unix/mac quickie: cd <yourApp> And test that you can now use the connector without any issues! These changes can easily get washed away for several reasons. So for a more permanent fix that adds the version you want to work on into a release of this connector, please look into Contributing.

Contributing

Feel free to contribute via PR or open an issue for discussion or jump into the gitter chat room if you have ideas. I recommend that project contributors who are part of the team: should merge master into develop ... if they are behind, before starting the feature branch should create feature branches from the develop branch should merge feature into develop then create a release branch to: update the changelog close related issues and mention release version update the readme fix any bugs from final testing commit locally and run npm-release x.x.x -m "<some comment>" merge release into both master and develop push master and develop to GitHub For those who use forks: please submit your PR against the develop branch, if possible if you must submit your PR against the master branch ... I understand and I can't stop you. I only hope that there is a good reason like develop not being up-to-date with master for the work you want to build upon. npm-release <versionNumber> -m <commit message> may be used to publish. Pubilshing to NPM should happen from the master branch. It should ideally only happen when there is something release worthy. There's no point in publishing just because of changes to test or examples folder or any other such entities that aren't part of the "published module" (refer to .npmignore ) to begin with.

FAQs