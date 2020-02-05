Elasticsearch(versions 6.x and 7.x) datasource connector for Loopback 3.x.
lib directory has the entire source code for this connector
node_modules folder when you run
npm install loopback-connector-esv6 --save --save-exact
examples directory has a loopback app which uses this connector
node_modules folder!
examples/server/datasources.json file is there for this demo app to use
<yourApp>/server/datasources.json or
<yourApp>/server/datasources.<env>.js if you want and edit it there but don't start editing the files inside
examples/server itself and expect changes to take place in your app!
test directory has unit tests
examples folder
.npmignore if you're still confused about what's part of the published connector and what's not.
datasources.json files in this repo mention various configurations:
elasticsearch-ssl
elasticsearch-plain
db
elasticsearch-plain and then move on to configuring the additional properties that are exemplified in
elasticsearch-ssl. You can mix & match if you'd like to have mongo and es and memory, all three! These are basics of the "connector" framework in loooback and not something we added.
model-config.json file and point the models at the
dataSource you want to use.
cd <yourApp>
npm install loopback-connector-esv6 --save --save-exact
docType property is automatically added in mapping properties which is required to differentiate documents stored in index with loopback model data. It stores loopback modelName value.
docType: { type: "keyword", index: true }
eg: shakespeare.
eg: version: 7
basedata. Required only for version: 6
mappingType
1.Edit datasources.json and set:
"elastic-search-ssl": {
"name": "elasticsearch-example-index-datasource",
"connector": "esv6",
"version": 7,
"index": "example-index",
"configuration": { // Elastic client configuration
"node": "http://localhost:9200",
"requestTimeout": 30000,
"pingTimeout": 3000,
"auth": {
"username": "test",
"password": "test"
},
"ssl": {
"rejectUnauthorized": true
}
},
"defaultSize": 50,
"indexSettings": { // Elastic index settings
"number_of_shards": 2,
"number_of_replicas": 1
},
"mappingType": "basedata", // not required for verison: 7, will be ignored
"mappingProperties": {
"docType": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"id": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"seq": {
"type": "integer",
"index": true
},
"name": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"email": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"birthday": {
"type": "date",
"index": true
},
"role": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"order": {
"type": "integer",
"index": true
},
"vip": {
"type": "boolean",
"index": true
},
"objectId": {
"type": "keyword",
"index": true
},
"ttl": {
"type": "integer",
"index": true
},
"created": {
"type": "date",
"index": true
}
}
}
2.You can peek at
/examples/server/datasources.json for more hints.
search_after feature of elasticsearch is supported in loopback filter.
_search_after with loopback type
["any"]. This field cannot be updated using in connector.
sort value will return in this field.
_search_after value in
searchafter key of loopback filter.
find.
{
"where": {
"username": "hello"
},
"order": "created DESC",
"searchafter": [
1580902552905
],
"limit": 4
}
[
{
"id": "1bb2dd63-c7b9-588e-a942-15ca4f891a80",
"username": "test",
"_search_after": [
1580902552905
],
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.905Z"
},
{
"id": "fd5ea4df-f159-5816-9104-22147f2a740f",
"username": "test3",
"_search_after": [
1580902552901
],
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.901Z"
},
{
"id": "047c0adb-13ea-5f80-a772-3d2a4691d47a",
"username": "test4",
"_search_after": [
1580902552897
],
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.897Z"
}
]
total value from elasticsearch for search queries is now supported in loopback response.
_total_count with loopback type
"number". This field cannot be updated using in connector.
find.
[
{
"id": "1bb2dd63-c7b9-588e-a942-15ca4f891a80",
"username": "test",
"_search_after": [
1580902552905
],
"_total_count": 3,
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.905Z"
},
{
"id": "fd5ea4df-f159-5816-9104-22147f2a740f",
"username": "test3",
"_search_after": [
1580902552901
],
"_total_count": 3,
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.901Z"
},
{
"id": "047c0adb-13ea-5f80-a772-3d2a4691d47a",
"username": "test4",
"_search_after": [
1580902552897
],
"_total_count": 3,
"created": "2020-02-05T11:35:52.897Z"
}
]
examples directory contains a loopback app which uses this connector.
elasticsearch-ssl and
elasticsearch-plain in your
datasources.json file? You just need one of them (not both), based on how you've setup your ES instance.
model-config.json to point at the datasource you configured? Maybe you are using a different or misspelled name than what you thought you had!
version
elasticsearch sub-dependency from
<yourApp>/node_modules/loopback-connector-esv6/node_modules folder and then install the latest client:
cd <yourApp>/node_modules/loopback-connector-esv6/node_modules
es6 &&
es7 folder
rm -rf es6 es7
npm install
cd <yourApp>
master into
develop ... if they are behind, before starting the
feature branch
feature branches from the
develop branch
feature into
develop then create a
release branch to:
npm-release x.x.x -m "<some comment>"
release into both
master and
develop
master and
develop to GitHub
develop branch, if possible
master branch ... I understand and I can't stop you. I only hope that there is a good reason like
develop not being up-to-date with
master for the work you want to build upon.
npm-release <versionNumber> -m <commit message> may be used to publish. Pubilshing to NPM should happen from the
master branch. It should ideally only happen when there is something release worthy. There's no point in publishing just because of changes to
test or
examples folder or any other such entities that aren't part of the "published module" (refer to
.npmignore) to begin with.
DEBUG=elasticsearch for elastic client logs.
DEBUG=loopback:connector:elasticsearch
01 or
02 etc. in order to run them in that order by leveraging default alphabetical sorting.
02.basic-querying.test.js file uses two models to test various CRUD operations that any connector must provide, like
find(), findById(), findByIds(), updateAttributes() etc.
User and
Customer
test/resource/datasource-test.json
before block that performs setup in
02.basic-querying.test.js file ... these are the equivalent of a
MyModel.json in your real loopback app.
id for the model and if its generated or not
_id. Without some sort of es-field-level-scripting-on-index (if that is possible at all) ... I am not sure how we could ask elasticsearch to take over auto-generating an id-like value for any arbitrary field! So the connector is setup such that adding
id: {type: String, generated: true, id: true} will tell it to use
_id as the actual field backing the
id ... you can keep using the doing
model.id abstraction and in the background
_id values are mapped to it.
generated: true and
id: true?
_id field inside this connector ... I am not sure if this is the right thing to do. If you had
objectId: {type: String, generated: true, id: true} then you won't find a real
objectId field in your ES documents. Would that be ok? Wouldn't that confuse developers who want to write custom queries and run 3rd party app against their ES instance? Don't use
objectId, use
_id would have to be common knowledge. Is that ok?