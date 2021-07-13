IBM® DB2® is the database of choice for robust, enterprise-wide solutions handling high-volume workloads.
It is optimized to deliver industry-leading performance while lowering costs. The
loopback-connector-db2 module is the LoopBack connector for DB2.
The LoopBack DB2 connector supports:
Enter the following in the top-level directory of your LoopBack application:
$ npm install loopback-connector-db2 --save
The
--save option adds the dependency to the application's
package.json file.
Use the data source generator to add the DB2 data source to your application.
The entry in the application's
server/datasources.json will look something like this:
"mydb": {
"name": "mydb",
"connector": "db2"
}
Edit
server/datasources.json to add other supported properties as required:
"mydb": {
"name": "mydb",
"connector": "db2",
"username": <username>,
"password": <password>,
"database": <database name>,
"hostname": <db2 server hostname>,
"port": <port number>
}
The following table describes the connector properties.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|database
|String
|Database name
|schema
|String
|Specifies the default schema name that is used to qualify unqualified database objects in dynamically prepared SQL statements. The value of this property sets the value in the CURRENT SCHEMA special register on the database server. The schema name is case-sensitive, and must be specified in uppercase characters
|username
|String
|DB2 Username
|password
|String
|DB2 password associated with the username above
|hostname
|String
|DB2 server hostname or IP address
|port
|String
|DB2 server TCP port number
|useLimitOffset
|Boolean
|LIMIT and OFFSET must be configured on the DB2 server before use (compatibility mode)
|supportDashDB
|Boolean
|Create ROW ORGANIZED tables to support dashDB.
|dsn
|String
|DSN string; can be used instead of the username, password, database, hostname and port properties
|maxPoolSize
|Number
|Maximum number of connections in the connection pool
Alternatively, you can create and configure the data source in JavaScript code. For example:
var DataSource = require('loopback-datasource-juggler').DataSource;
var DB2 = require('loopback-connector-db2');
var config = {
username: process.env.DB2_USERNAME,
password: process.env.DB2_PASSWORD,
hostname: process.env.DB2_HOSTNAME,
port: 50000,
database: 'SQLDB',
};
var db = new DataSource(DB2, config);
var User = db.define('User', {
name: { type: String },
email: { type: String },
});
db.autoupdate('User', function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
User.create({
name: 'Tony',
email: 'tony@t.com',
}, function(err, user) {
console.log(err, user);
});
User.find({ where: { name: 'Tony' }}, function(err, users) {
console.log(err, users);
});
User.destroyAll(function() {
console.log('example complete');
});
});
If you have a local or remote DB2 instance and would like to use that to run the test suite, use the following command:
DB2_HOSTNAME=<HOST> DB2_PORTNUM=<PORT> DB2_USERNAME=<USER> DB2_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD> DB2_DATABASE=<DATABASE> DB2_SCHEMA=<SCHEMA> CI=true npm test
SET DB2_HOSTNAME=<HOST>
SET DB2_PORTNUM=<PORT>
SET DB2_USERNAME=<USER>
SET DB2_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD>
SET DB2_DATABASE=<DATABASE>
SET DB2_SCHEMA=<SCHEMA>
SET CI=true
npm test
db2admin by default but it could be modified.
default DB2 and Database Client Interface Selection Wizard, and proceed with the configuration.
DB2COPY1.
sample, and schema name is
STRONGLOOP.
...\IBM\SQLLIB\BIN (In mac, it should be
/Users/<userid>/sqllib\bin), and type the following commands:
>set db2instance=server1
>db2 connect to sample
>db2 set schema to STRONGLOOP
If you do not have a local DB2 instance, you can also run the test suite with very minimal requirements.
source setup.sh <HOST> <PORT> <PASSWORD> <DATABASE>
where
<HOST>,
<PORT>,
<PASSWORD> and
<DATABASE> are optional parameters. By default, the user is
db2inst1.
npm test