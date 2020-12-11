The
loopback-connector-couchdb2 module is the CouchDB 2.x connector for the
LoopBack framework that supports the advanced functionality originally found
only in Cloudant but that is now available in CouchDB.
In your application root directory, enter this command to install the connector:
npm install loopback-connector-couchdb2 --save
This installs the module from npm and adds it as a dependency to the
application's
package.json file.
If you create a CouchDB 2.x data source using the data source generator as described
below, you don't have to do this, since the generator will run
npm install for
you.
Similar to Cloudant, Couchdb doesn't have a concept as 'table' or 'collection', and to support ad-hoc query which is an important loopback feature, by default the connector uses all_fields index for query, and doesn't create design document for a loopback model.
In a real application, all_fields index doesn't do any optimization and slow down the performance a lot, for details about how to create index for properties, please refer to property index
A loopback model instance is stored as a document in Couchdb. It has a model index property to specify the model name, the connector also adds it to Couchdb query's selector when doing model level queries. For example, a User model instance is stored as
"loopback__model__name": "User",
"username": "Foo",
"password": "bar"
To create a model instance, the connector creates a document with value of property 'loopbackmodelname' equals to
User, and adds
loopback__model__name: 'User' to query when fetches
User instances.
By default,
modelIndex is 'loopbackmodelname', and
modelSelector is {[modelIndex]: modelName}. User can customize
modelSelector or
modelIndex in model's json file. For details please check model-specific configuration
You can specify configurations per model for database selection and to map a model to a different document:
common/models/model-name.json
{
"name": "User",
"base": "PersistedModel",
"idInjection": true,
...
"couchdb": {
"modelIndex": "custom_model_index_name",
"modelSelector": { "custom_selector": "user" },
"database": "test2"
},
...
Model-specific configuration settings:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|database
|String
|Database name
|modelIndex
|String
|Specify the model name to document mapping, defaults to
loopback__model__name.
|modelSelector
|JSON
|Use the Couchdb Query selector syntax to associate models to existing data. NOTE: modelSelector and modelIndex are mutually exclusive. modelSelector will override modelIndex when building query.
In a document, property
_rev is the latest doc revision and must be provided when modifying the doc.
Our connector allows the user to retrieve back the
_rev property upon all CRUD operations, however does not add it to the model definition.
If you would like to have a
_rev property on your model, as an end user, the onus is on you to add the property in the model definition.
Note: All CRUD operations require
_rev (except create) and it is up to the user to specify them. The connector does not handle such cases due to possibilities of race condition when two users try to update the same document.
_rev
model.json
{
...
"properties": {
"_rev": {
"type": "string"
},
"name": {
"type": "string"
}
},
...
}
Model.create([{
name: 'Foo',
}, {
name: 'Bar',
}], function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Created instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
Note: Couchdb does not allow customized
_rev value, hence creating an instance with a
_rev value will not give the expected result (i.e Couchdb's CREATE operation ignores the
_rev value when provided and generates a random unique one). The onus is on the user if they fail to comply to this rule.
Let's say we have an instance in the database:
{
"id":"2",
"_rev":"2-abcedf",
"name":"Bar"
}
Find
Model.find(function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Found all instances: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
Model.findById('2', function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Found instance with id: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
Replace
Model.replaceOrCreate({
id:'2',
_rev:'2-abcedf',
name:'Bar2'
}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Replace an existing instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
Model.replaceById('2', {
_rev:'2-abcedf',
name:'Bar3'
}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Replace an existing instance with id: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
Update
Model.updateOrCreate({
id:'2',
_rev:'2-abcedf',
name:'Bar4'
}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Update an existing instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
update/updateAll
with
_rev property
Model.updateAll({
_rev:'2-abcedf',
name:'Bar4'
}, {name: 'Bar4-updated', _rev: '2-abcedf'}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Update an existing instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
without
_rev property
Model.updateAll({
name:'Bar4'
}, {name: 'Bar4-updated'}, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Update an existing instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
For users that don't have a Couchdb server to develop or test, here are some suggestions can help you quickly set one up.
For development use, a docker container is easy to setup. Users can also download the on-prem Couchdb 2.x from http://couchdb.apache.org/
Enter the following in the top-level directory of your LoopBack application:
$ npm install loopback-connector-couchdb2 --save
The
--save option adds the dependency to the application’s
package.json file.
Use the Data source generator to add the Couchdb data source to your application. The entry in the applications
/server/datasources.json will
look something like this:
"mydb": {
"name": "mydb",
"connector": "couchdb2",
"url": "https://<username>:<password>@<host>"
"database": "test"
}
The connector passes all configurations to nano driver, please check couchdb-nano's document for details: https://github.com/apache/couchdb-nano#configuration
/server/script.js
var util = require('util');
// Here we create datasource dynamically.
var DataSource = require ('loopback-datasource-juggler').DataSource,
Couchdb = require ('loopback-connector-couchdb2');
var config = {
url: 'your_couchdb_url'
database: 'your_couchdb_database'
};
var db = new DataSource (Couchdb, config);
Test = db.define ('Test', {
name: { type: String },
});
Test.create({
name: "Tony",
}).then(function(test) {
console.log('create instance ' + util.inspect(test, 4));
return Test.find({ where: { name: "Tony" }});
}).then(function(test) {
console.log('find instance: ' + util.inspect(test, 4));
return Test.destroyAll();
}).then(function(test) {
console.log('destroy instance!');
}).catch(err);
});
User can find most loopback CRUD operation apis documented in https://loopback.io/doc/en/lb3/Built-in-models-REST-API.html
Due to the
_rev property, Couchdb connector handles CRUD functions a little differently, for details and examples please refer to _rev-property
For a model connected to Couchdb database, migration means create/update a design document with proper indexes provided by the model. There is a section called property index that talks about how to define indexes.
After attaching a model to a Couchdb datasource, either statically with
model.json file or dynamically in boot script code, user need to run
automigrate or
autoupdate to migrate models to database. Couchdb connector does NOT automatically migrate them.
The following migration functions take either an array of multiple model's name, or a string of a single model's name. The example code will show how to do it.
autoupdate does not destroy existing model instances if model already defined in database. It only creates design document for new models.
Under the hood Couchdb allows creating same design doc multiple times, it doesn't return error, but returns
existed as result to tell is it a new design doc or existing one.
automigrate destroys existing model instances if model already defined in database. Please make sure you do want to clean up data before running
automigrate. Then it does same thing as
autoupdate
User can call this function to check if model exists in database. We need to discuss do we still want to create a design doc for a model if no index provided:
TBD. Briefly:
Should be adjusted according to the decision we made for isActual
/server/script.js
module.export = function migrateData(app) {
// Suppose you already define a datasource called `cloudantDS`
// in server/datasources.json
var ds = app.datasources.cloudantDS;
// static model created with model.json file
var StaticModel = app.models.StaticModel;
// dynamic model created in boot script
var DynamicModel = ds.define('DynamicModel', {
name: {type: String},
description: {type: String},
});
// Write the three examples in parallel just to avoid dup code,
// please try ONLY ONE of them at one time.
ds.once('connected', function() {
// try autoupdate example - multiple models
ds.autoupdate(['StaticModel', 'DynamicModel'], function(err) {});
// OR
// try automigrate example - single model
ds.automigrate('StaticModel', function(err) {});
// OR
// try isActual example - if any model exist, run autoupdate, otherwise automigrate
ds.isActual(['StaticModel', 'DynamicModel'], function(err, exist) {
if (exist) {
ds.autoupdate(['StaticModel', 'DynamicModel'], function(err){})
} else {
ds.automigate(['StaticModel', 'DynamicModel'], function(err){});
}
});
});
}
Not implemented yet in this connector.
Given a design doc name and the view name in it, user can use a connector level function
viewDocs to query the view.
Since
viewDocs is a specific api for Couchdb/Cloudant connector only, it is not attached to the dataSource Object defined in loopback-datasource-juggler, which means the correct way to call it is
ds.connector.viewDocs:
/server/script.js
module.exports = function(server) {
// Get Couchdb dataSource as `ds`
// 'couchdbDS' is the name of Couchdb datasource created in
// 'server/datasources.json' file
var ds = server.datasources.couchdbDS;
// 1. Please note `ds.connector.viewDocs()` is the correct way to call it,
// NOT `ds.viewDocs()`
// 2. This api matches the Couchdb endpoint:
// GET /db/_design/<design-doc>/_view/<view-name>
ds.connector.viewDocs('design_doc', 'view_name', function(err, results) {
// `results` would be the data returned by quering that view
});
// Alternatively user can also specify the filter for view query
ds.connector.viewDocs('design_doc', 'view_name', {key: 'filter'},
function(err, results) {});
};
Given an array of data to be updated, Couchdb supports the idea of performing bulk replace on a model instance. Please note, unlike other CRUD operations, bulk replace does not invoke any operation hooks.
Note: To perform bulk replace, each data in the array data set needs to have the
id and
_rev property corresponding to the documents
id and
_rev property in the database.
Example:
server/boot/script.js
var dataToCreate = [
{id: 1, name: 'Foo', age: 1},
{id: 2, name: 'Bar', age: 1},
{id: 3, name: 'Baz', age: 2},
{id: 4, name: 'A', age: 4},
{id: 5, name: 'B', age: 5},
{id: 6, name: 'C', age: 6},
{id: 7, name: 'D', age: 7},
{id: 8, name: 'E', age: 8},
];
var dataToUpdate = [
{id: 1, name: 'Foo-change', age: 11},
{id: 5, name: 'B-change', age: 51},
{id: 8, name: 'E-change', age: 91}
];
module.exports = function(app) {
var db = app.dataSources.couchdbDS;
var Employee = app.models.Employee;
db.automigrate(function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
Employee.create(dataToCreate, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('\nCreated instance: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
dataToUpdate[0].id = result[0].id;
dataToUpdate[0]._rev = result[0]._rev;
dataToUpdate[1].id = result[4].id;
dataToUpdate[1]._rev = result[4]._rev;
dataToUpdate[2].id = result[7].id;
dataToUpdate[2]._rev = result[7]._rev;
// note: it is called `db.connector.bulkReplace`
// rather than `Employee.bulkReplace`
db.connector.bulkReplace('Employee', dataToUpdate, function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('\nBulk replace performed: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
Employee.find(function(err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('\nFound all instances: ' + JSON.stringify(result));
});
});
});
});
};
source setup.sh <HOST> <USER> <PASSWORD> <PORT> <DATABASE>
where
<HOST>,
<PORT>,
<USER>,
<PASSWORD> and
<DATABASE> are optional parameters. The default values are
localhost,
5984,
admin,
pass and
testdb respectively.
npm run mocha
For more detailed information regarding connector-specific functions and behaviour, see the docs section.