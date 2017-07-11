openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-component-visualizer

by yantrashala
1.2.1 (see all)

Visualize your models and their relationships like ER diagram

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loopback-component-visualizer

Build status Dep Badge codecov GitHub issues

Introduction

Visualizing a model is sometimes a difficult task. When the data model gets larger, it becomes even more difficult to understand how models relate to each other.

loopback-component-visualizer helps you in creating a model diagram with a representation of all the properties, methods and relationships of your models for your loopback application.

Table of contents

  • Installation
  • Usage

Installation

Install the module in your loopback application folder.

$ npm install loopback-component-visualizer --save

Usage

Inside your component-config.json, add the loopback-component-visualizer and a '/visualize' api will be mounted to your server.

You can browse @ http://host:port/visualize

"loopback-component-visualizer": {
  "mountPath": "/visualize"
}

You can also get the options passed to the visualizer as below

loopbackApp.get('loopback-component-visualizer')

Preview

A Relational Model

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial