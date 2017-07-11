Introduction

Visualizing a model is sometimes a difficult task. When the data model gets larger, it becomes even more difficult to understand how models relate to each other.

loopback-component-visualizer helps you in creating a model diagram with a representation of all the properties, methods and relationships of your models for your loopback application.

Installation

Install the module in your loopback application folder.

$ npm install loopback-component-visualizer --save

Usage

Inside your component-config.json, add the loopback-component-visualizer and a '/visualize' api will be mounted to your server.

You can browse @ http://host:port/visualize

"loopback-component-visualizer" : { "mountPath" : "/visualize" }

You can also get the options passed to the visualizer as below

loopbackApp.get( 'loopback-component-visualizer' )

