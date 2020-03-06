openbase logo
loopback-component-storage

by strongloop
3.7.0 (see all)

Storage component for LoopBack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LoopBack Storage Component

⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

LoopBack storage component provides Node.js and REST APIs to manage binary file contents using pluggable storage providers, such as local file systems, Amazon S3, or Rackspace cloud files. It uses pkgcloud to support cloud-based storage services including:

  • Amazon
  • Azure
  • Google Cloud
  • Openstack
  • Rackspace

Please see the Storage Service Documentation.

For more details on the architecture of the module, please see the introduction section of the blog post.

Examples

See https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-example-storage.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
3.xMaintenance LTSDec 2016Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.

