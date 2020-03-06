⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

The module provides integration between LoopBack and Passport to support third-party login and account linking for LoopBack applications.

Please see the official documentation for more information.

All local accounts requires verification

which will allow the user to link the social media accounts that they want as well as the users could sign up with the same email account that is used for facebook/twitter/google/local if they wish to keep them separate.

Facebook profile information (such as email, gender, timezone, etc) may still be included if necessary. See https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-example-passport/blob/master/README.md#4-facebook-profile-info.

All user required info including the email will be available, but the main email for the account will remain uniqueID@loopback.facebook.com .

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 3.x Maintenance LTS Dec 2016 Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.