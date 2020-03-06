openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loopback-component-passport

by strongloop
3.12.0 (see all)

LoopBack passport integration to support third party logins and account linking

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.2K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

64

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

loopback-component-passport

⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

The module provides integration between LoopBack and Passport to support third-party login and account linking for LoopBack applications.

Please see the official documentation for more information.

All local accounts requires verification

All third party accounts will login with an email of uniqueID@loopback.provider.com example 123456@loopback.facebook.com

which will allow the user to link the social media accounts that they want as well as the users could sign up with the same email account that is used for facebook/twitter/google/local if they wish to keep them separate.

Facebook profile information (such as email, gender, timezone, etc) may still be included if necessary. See https://github.com/strongloop/loopback-example-passport/blob/master/README.md#4-facebook-profile-info.

All user required info including the email will be available, but the main email for the account will remain uniqueID@loopback.facebook.com.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
3.xMaintenance LTSDec 2016Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
C-A de SalaberryParis33 Ratings0 Reviews
French obsessed with digital excellence. He/They.
October 2, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial