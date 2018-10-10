Generate a diagram of your loopback models
It generates a nomnoml code and provides a simple page to display it.
The
loopback-component-model-diagram requires loopback version >= 2.
$ npm install --save loopback-component-model-diagram
You can set some options in the
component-config.json file.
mountPath: String
Default: /modeldiagram
Set the path where to mount the model diagram component.
directives: Object
Sets the default directives to the generated source code. See directives of the nomnoml package.