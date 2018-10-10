Generate a diagram of your loopback models

It generates a nomnoml code and provides a simple page to display it.

Requirements

The loopback-component-model-diagram requires loopback version >= 2.

Installation

$ npm install --save loopback-component-model-diagram

Options

You can set some options in the component-config.json file.

mountPath : String

Default: /modeldiagram Set the path where to mount the model diagram component.

directives : Object