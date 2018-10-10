openbase logo
loopback-component-model-diagram

by redbabel
0.4.2 (see all)

Generate a diagram of your loopback models

Popularity

Downloads/wk

802

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

loopback-component-model-diagram

Generate a diagram of your loopback models

It generates a nomnoml code and provides a simple page to display it.

Requirements

The loopback-component-model-diagram requires loopback version >= 2.

Installation

$ npm install --save loopback-component-model-diagram

Options

You can set some options in the component-config.json file.

mountPath: String

Default: /modeldiagram

Set the path where to mount the model diagram component.

directives: Object

Sets the default directives to the generated source code. See directives of the nomnoml package.

