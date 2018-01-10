A library to add simple database migration support to loopback projects.
Migrations that have been run will be stored in a table called 'Migrations'. The library will read the loopback datasources.json files based on the NODE_ENV environment variable just like loopback does. The usage is based on the node-db-migrate project.
Install in you loopback project:
npm install --save loopback-component-migrate
Create a component-config.json file in your server folder (if you don't already have one)
Enable the component inside
component-config.json.
{
"loopback-component-migrate": {
"key": "value"
}
}
Options:
log
[String] : Name of the logging class to use for log messages. (default: 'console')
enableRest
[Boolean] : A boolean indicating wether migrate/rollback REST api methods should be exposed on the Migration model. (default: false)
migrationsDir
[String] : Directory containing migration scripts. (default: server/migrations)
dataSource
[String] : Datasource to connect the Migration and MigrationMap models to. (default: db)
acls
[Array] : ACLs to apply to Migration and MigrationMap models. (default: [])
Migrations can be run by calling the static
migrate method on the Migration model. If you do not specify a callback, a promise will be returned.
Run all pending migrations:
Migrate.migrate('up', function(err) {});
Run all pending migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:
Migrate.migrate('up', '0002-somechanges', function(err) {});
Rollback all migrations:
Migrate.migrate('down', function(err) {});
Rollback migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:
Migrate.migrate('down', '0002-somechanges', function(err) {});
module.exports = {
up: function(app, next) {
app.models.Users.create({ ... }, next);
},
down: function(app, next) {
app.models.Users.destroyAll({ ... }, next);
}
};
/* executing raw sql */
module.exports = {
up: function(app, next) {
app.dataSources.mysql.connector.query('CREATE TABLE `my_table` ...;', next);
},
down: function(app, next) {
app.dataSources.mysql.connector.query('DROP TABLE `my_table`;', next);
}
};