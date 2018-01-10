A library to add simple database migration support to loopback projects.

Migrations that have been run will be stored in a table called 'Migrations'. The library will read the loopback datasources.json files based on the NODE_ENV environment variable just like loopback does. The usage is based on the node-db-migrate project.

Installation

Install in you loopback project: npm install --save loopback-component-migrate Create a component-config.json file in your server folder (if you don't already have one) Enable the component inside component-config.json . { "loopback-component-migrate" : { "key" : "value" } }

Options:

log [String] : Name of the logging class to use for log messages. (default: 'console')

enableRest [Boolean] : A boolean indicating wether migrate/rollback REST api methods should be exposed on the Migration model. (default: false)

migrationsDir [String] : Directory containing migration scripts. (default: server/migrations)

dataSource [String] : Datasource to connect the Migration and MigrationMap models to. (default: db)

acls [Array] : ACLs to apply to Migration and MigrationMap models. (default: [])

Running Migrations

Migrations can be run by calling the static migrate method on the Migration model. If you do not specify a callback, a promise will be returned.

Run all pending migrations:

Migrate.migrate( 'up' , function ( err ) {});

Run all pending migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:

Migrate.migrate( 'up' , '0002-somechanges' , function ( err ) {});

Rollback all migrations:

Migrate.migrate( 'down' , function ( err ) {});

Rollback migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:

Migrate.migrate( 'down' , '0002-somechanges' , function ( err ) {});

Example migrations

module .exports = { up : function ( app, next ) { app.models.Users.create({ ... }, next); }, down : function ( app, next ) { app.models.Users.destroyAll({ ... }, next); } };