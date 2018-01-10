openbase logo
loopback-component-migrate

by fullcube
0.4.0 (see all)

Migration framework for loopback

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

A library to add simple database migration support to loopback projects.

Dependencies

Migrations that have been run will be stored in a table called 'Migrations'. The library will read the loopback datasources.json files based on the NODE_ENV environment variable just like loopback does. The usage is based on the node-db-migrate project.

Installation

Greenkeeper badge

  1. Install in you loopback project:

    npm install --save loopback-component-migrate

  2. Create a component-config.json file in your server folder (if you don't already have one)

  3. Enable the component inside component-config.json.

    {
  "loopback-component-migrate": {
    "key": "value"
  }
}

Options:

  • log

    [String] : Name of the logging class to use for log messages. (default: 'console')

  • enableRest

    [Boolean] : A boolean indicating wether migrate/rollback REST api methods should be exposed on the Migration model. (default: false)

  • migrationsDir

    [String] : Directory containing migration scripts. (default: server/migrations)

  • dataSource

    [String] : Datasource to connect the Migration and MigrationMap models to. (default: db)

  • acls

    [Array] : ACLs to apply to Migration and MigrationMap models. (default: [])

Running Migrations

Migrations can be run by calling the static migrate method on the Migration model. If you do not specify a callback, a promise will be returned.

Run all pending migrations:

Migrate.migrate('up', function(err) {});

Run all pending migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:

Migrate.migrate('up', '0002-somechanges', function(err) {});

Rollback all migrations:

Migrate.migrate('down', function(err) {});

Rollback migrations upto and including 0002-somechanges:

Migrate.migrate('down', '0002-somechanges', function(err) {});

Example migrations

module.exports = {
  up: function(app, next) {
    app.models.Users.create({ ... }, next);
  },
  down: function(app, next) {
    app.models.Users.destroyAll({ ... }, next);
  }
};

/* executing raw sql */
module.exports = {
  up: function(app, next) {
    app.dataSources.mysql.connector.query('CREATE TABLE `my_table` ...;', next);
  },
  down: function(app, next) {
   app.dataSources.mysql.connector.query('DROP TABLE `my_table`;', next);
  }
};

