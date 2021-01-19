LoopBack CLI tool for creating projects, models and more.
This package supersedes the older
slc tool.
⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
To install the LoopBack CLI tool:
$ npm install -g loopback-cli
lb [appName] to create a new LoopBack application.
node . to start the scaffolded server.
Run
lb -l to list all available commands:
$ lb -l
Available commands:
lb acl
lb app
lb boot-script
lb bluemix
lb datasource
lb export-api-def
lb middleware
lb model
lb property
lb relation
lb remote-method
lb soap
lb swagger
lb zosconnectee
Run
lb <command> --help to learn more about each command. For example:
$ lb model --help
Usage:
lb model [options] [<name>]
Options:
-h, --help # Print the generator's options and usage
--skip-cache # Do not remember prompt answers Default: false
--skip-install # Do not automatically install dependencies Default: false
Arguments:
name # Name of the model to create. Type: String Required: false
Description:
Creates a new Model in the LoopBack application.
Example:
lb model Product
This adds an entry to `Product.json` defining the model "Product".
Refer to Create a simple API for more information.
Refer to README_Soap for more information on 'lb soap' command.
IBM/StrongLoop is an active supporter of open source and welcomes contributions to our projects as well as those of the Node.js community in general. For more information on how to contribute please refer to the Contribution Guide.
Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.
MIT
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|5.x
|End-of-Life
|Nov 2018
|Dec 2020
|4.x
|End-of-Life
|Sep 2017
|Dec 2019
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2017
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.