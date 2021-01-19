LoopBack CLI tool for creating projects, models and more. This package supersedes the older slc tool.

⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Installation

To install the LoopBack CLI tool:

npm install -g loopback-cli

Use

Getting started

Run lb [appName] to create a new LoopBack application. Run node . to start the scaffolded server.

What's next

Run lb -l to list all available commands:

$ lb -l Available commands: lb acl lb app lb boot-script lb bluemix lb datasource lb export -api-def lb middleware lb model lb property lb relation lb remote-method lb soap lb swagger lb zosconnectee

Run lb <command> --help to learn more about each command. For example:

$ lb model --help Usage: lb model [options] [<name>] Options: -h, --help --skip-cache --skip-install Arguments: name Description: Creates a new Model in the LoopBack application. Example: lb model Product This adds an entry to `Product.json` defining the model "Product" .

Refer to Create a simple API for more information.

Refer to README_Soap for more information on 'lb soap' command.

Contributing

IBM/StrongLoop is an active supporter of open source and welcomes contributions to our projects as well as those of the Node.js community in general. For more information on how to contribute please refer to the Contribution Guide.

Mailing List

Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.

License

MIT

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 5.x End-of-Life Nov 2018 Dec 2020 4.x End-of-Life Sep 2017 Dec 2019 3.x End-of-Life Jul 2017 Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.