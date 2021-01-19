openbase logo
loopback-cli

by strongloop
5.2.0 (see all)

LoopBack CLI tool for creating projects, models and more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

loopback-cli

LoopBack CLI tool for creating projects, models and more. This package supersedes the older slc tool.

⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Installation

To install the LoopBack CLI tool:

$ npm install -g loopback-cli

Use

Getting started

  1. Run lb [appName] to create a new LoopBack application.
  2. Run node . to start the scaffolded server.

What's next

Run lb -l to list all available commands:

$ lb -l
Available commands:
  lb acl
  lb app
  lb boot-script
  lb bluemix
  lb datasource
  lb export-api-def
  lb middleware
  lb model
  lb property
  lb relation
  lb remote-method
  lb soap
  lb swagger
  lb zosconnectee

Run lb <command> --help to learn more about each command. For example:

$ lb model --help
Usage:
  lb model [options] [<name>]

Options:
  -h,   --help          # Print the generator's options and usage
        --skip-cache    # Do not remember prompt answers             Default: false
        --skip-install  # Do not automatically install dependencies  Default: false

Arguments:
  name  # Name of the model to create.  Type: String  Required: false

Description:
  Creates a new Model in the LoopBack application.

Example:

  lb model Product

  This adds an entry to `Product.json` defining the model "Product".

Refer to Create a simple API for more information.

Refer to README_Soap for more information on 'lb soap' command.

Contributing

IBM/StrongLoop is an active supporter of open source and welcomes contributions to our projects as well as those of the Node.js community in general. For more information on how to contribute please refer to the Contribution Guide.

Mailing List

Discuss features and ask questions on LoopBack Forum.

License

MIT

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
5.xEnd-of-LifeNov 2018Dec 2020
4.xEnd-of-LifeSep 2017Dec 2019
3.xEnd-of-LifeJul 2017Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.

