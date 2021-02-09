LoopBack Boot

⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

A convention-based bootstrapper for LoopBack applications.

For full documentation, see the official StrongLoop documentation: Defining boot scripts and Creating a LoopBack application.

The loopback-boot module initializes (bootstraps) a LoopBack application. Specifically, it:

Configures data-sources.

Defines custom models

Configures models and attaches models to data-sources.

Configures application settings

Runs additional boot scripts, so you can put custom setup code in multiple small files instead of in the main application file.

For more information, see Defining boot scripts.

Version notes

The version range 1.x is backwards compatible with app.boot provided by LoopBack 1.x versions and the project layout scaffolded by slc lb project up to slc version 2.5.

The version range 2.x supports the new project layout as scaffolded by yo loopback .

This document describes the configuration conventions of the 2.x versions.

Installation

npm install loopback-boot

Usage

var loopback = require ( 'loopback' ); var boot = require ( 'loopback-boot' ); var app = loopback(); boot(app, __dirname); app.use(loopback.rest()); app.listen();

See API docs for complete API reference.

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 3.x End-of-Life May 2017 Dec 2020 2.x End-of-Life Jul 2014 Apr 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.

