⚠️ LoopBack 3 has reached end of life. We are no longer accepting pull requests or providing support for community users. The only exception is fixes for critical bugs and security vulnerabilities provided as part of support for IBM API Connect customers. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
A convention-based bootstrapper for LoopBack applications.
For full documentation, see the official StrongLoop documentation: Defining boot scripts and Creating a LoopBack application.
The loopback-boot module initializes (bootstraps) a LoopBack application. Specifically, it:
For more information, see Defining boot scripts.
The version range
1.x is backwards compatible with
app.boot provided
by LoopBack 1.x versions and the project layout scaffolded by
slc lb project
up to slc version 2.5.
The version range
2.x supports the new project layout as scaffolded by
yo loopback.
This document describes the configuration conventions of the
2.x versions.
npm install loopback-boot
var loopback = require('loopback');
var boot = require('loopback-boot');
var app = loopback();
boot(app, __dirname);
app.use(loopback.rest());
app.listen();
See API docs for complete API reference.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|May 2017
|Dec 2020
|2.x
|End-of-Life
|Jul 2014
|Apr 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.
This module is provided under dual MIT/StrongLoop license. See LICENSE for details.