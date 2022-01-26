loop

loop expands commands to work simultaneously against any number of subdirectories in your current working path. Want to perform a git status on 15 projects at once? With loop, you can do it!

loop executes a command against child directories within its current working directory usage: loop [ command ] - execute a command against all child dirs loop [ "command with multiple words in quotes" ] - execute a multi-word command against all child dirs loop --cwd ../other/working/directory - execute a command against all child dirs , setting the working directory to another directory loop --include comma,delimited,list,of, dirs - execute a command against all child dirs including a number of directories which might otherwise be ignored, for instance, in .looprc loop --include-only comma,delimited,list,of, dirs - execute a command against all child dirs , ignoring .looprc, and only including the specified directories loop --include-pattern 'regexp' - execute a command against all child dirs that match the regular expression loop --exclude comma,delimited,list,of, dirs - execute a command against all child dirs , excluding the specified directories loop --exclude-only comma,delimited,list,of, dirs - execute a command against all child dirs , excluding only the specified directories loop --exclude-pattern 'regexp' - execute a command against all child dirs , excluding directories that match the regular expression loop --init - creates a .looprc in the current working directory examples: loop pwd loop "git status" loop "git checkout -b feature/new-feature" loop "git push origin feature/new-feature" .looprc: directories containing a .looprc json file may have extra behavior, determined by properties within the file: ignore ( type Array) any child directory names listed in ignore will be ignored and skipped from execution example .looprc: { "ignore" : [ ".git" , ".vagrant" , ".vscode" , "ansible" , "node_modules" , "scripts" ] }

Installation

npm install -g loop

Basic Usage

loop installs a loop command which you can leverage from the command line, in your package.json scripts, etc. The syntax is super simple. Just loop [your command] . If the command you wish to run consists of multiple words, place the command in quotes: loop "your --you | really -R | long -o | command" .

In a folder with the following structure:

./git ./bin ./lib ./node_modules ./test ./ index .js ./package.json

executing loop pwd yields the following results:

➜ nycnode-site git:(master) loop pwd .git /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/.git lib /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/lib node_modules /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/node_modules test /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/ test

loop can use a .looprc file to customize how loop behaves in a particular folder. Installing a .looprc file to a folder is simple:

loop --init results in the following file being created:

{ "ignore" : [ ".git" , ".vagrant" , ".vscode" , "node_modules" ] }

Now, when we perform the same command we did previously loop pwd , loop will recognize the .looprc file and see the .git folder is ignored - excluding it from the results:

➜ nycnode-site git:(master) loop pwd lib /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/lib node_modules /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/node_modules test /Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/ test

On to the Fun Stuff

Neat, so now we can ignore folders that we don't work with directly. Imagine having a folder that contains all your project repositories for work. Wish you could find out how many files are in each?

➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "find . -path ./node_modules -prune -o -type f | wc -l" nycnode-denormalizer 125 nycnode-meetup-ingestor 148 nycnode-site 1106 nycnode-user-ingestor 103 nycnode-youtube-ingestor 81

Better yet, what if you're starting a new feature that spans a distributed system composed of many microservices and a site or two?

➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git checkout master" nycnode-denormalizer Already on 'master' nycnode-meetup-ingestor Already on 'master' nycnode-site Already on 'master' nycnode- user -ingestor Already on 'master' nycnode-youtube-ingestor Already on 'master' ➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git pull origin master" nycnode-denormalizer From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-denormalizer * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD nycnode-meetup-ingestor From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-meetup-ingestor * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD nycnode-site From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-site * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD nycnode- user -ingestor From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode- user -ingestor * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD nycnode-youtube-ingestor From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-youtube-ingestor * branch master -> FETCH_HEAD ➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git checkout -b feature/my-new-feature" nycnode-denormalizer Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature' nycnode-meetup-ingestor Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature' nycnode-site Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature' nycnode- user -ingestor Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature' nycnode-youtube-ingestor Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'

Now you're ready to code away across your whole system! loop "git status" will show you your status across all repos. loop "git diff" , loop "git push origin feature/my-new-feature" , and other commands all work like you'd think!