Applies an iteration of Loop's algorithm to a triangulated mesh.

Example

var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var loopSubdiv = require ( 'loop-subdivide' ) var smoothBunny = loopSubdiv(bunny.cells, bunny.positions)

Usage

var result = require('loop-subdivide')(cells, positions)

Applies one iteration of Loop subdivision to the mesh

cells are the cells of the mesh

are the locations of the vertices of the mesh

Returns A new subdivide mesh

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License