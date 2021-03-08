Loop Drop

MIDI looper, modular synth and sampler app built around Novation Launchpad controller.

Written in JavaScript and powered by Web Audio, Web MIDI, and electron.

Currently Unmaintained

I'm taking a (possibly permanent) break from this project. My efforts are now mostly focused on a hardware only version of this project for my own personal use.

The latest master is more recent than the releases, so I suggest that if you can, install from source! (master includes Ableton Link support and midi outputs).

I put a lot of work into this project over the years, but it was always a struggle trying to get Web Audio to work the way I wanted. That combined with trying to also make this an app for other people to use, took up way to much energy. I just want to get back to making music.

So long, and thanks for all the fish. ❤️

Overview

Create sounds and load samples

Drop them where you want on your controllers then start jamming!

Everything you play is recorded.

Hit the loop button at any time. Whatever you just played will start to loop!

Play to the beat.

Use beat repeat and hold down buttons to trigger at different rates relative to tempo.

Transform your loops while they play.

Select, move, repeat, suppress. All using your hardware controller.

Using with a launchpad

Add as many Launchpad controllers as your need.Loop Drop supports the MK1, Mini, MK2 and Pro editions!

📺 Check out the Loop Drop YouTube channel!

or Matt's personal YouTube channel (full of Loop Drop gigs)

Using with qwerty keys

To get the most out of Loop Drop, you should use it with a hardware controller, but you can try it out using your computer's qwerty keyboard.

Video: Using Loop Drop with a Qwerty Keyboard

Loading Audio Samples

Create Triggers Chunk and drag to controller

Trigger chunks are blocks of related sounds e.g. drumkit, sliced sample, vocals, etc. They must be added to a controller before they do anything.

Select shape and drag in audio samples

Tip: You can also manually add the slot, add a sample source, then click 'Choose File' to browse.

Create Chromatic Chunk and drag to controller

Chromatic chunks are like trigger chunks, except that they only have one editable trigger ('template').

This is repeated for all triggers in the block, except that the pitch increases chromatically. You can create pitched instruments using samples or synthesis.

Add Oscillators and tweak<

Clicking ENV adds an ADSR (attack, decay, sustain, release) envelope to the chosen param.

Choose Output Effects

Tip: Effects like 'reverb' should be added to the 'Output' slot instead of the triggers to avoid unnecessary CPU usage.

Build and Install from source

$ git clone https://github.com/mmckegg/loop-drop-app.git $ cd loop-drop-app $ npm install $ npm start

Troubleshooting

If you receive an error on start up about missing lib/* , you may have to run the following as administrator:

Windows

$ node scripts/link-lib.js

Linux

$ sudo node scripts/link-lib.js

If it still doesn't work, try copying the /lib folder into /node_modules .

New versions are being pushed out all the time. To update:

$ git pull $ npm update $ npm start

You can also install via npm

$ npm install -g loop-drop $ loop-drop $ npm update -g loop-drop

License

AGPL-3.0