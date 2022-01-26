loop expands commands to work simultaneously against any number of subdirectories in your current working path. Want to perform a
git status on 15 projects at once? With loop, you can do it!
loop executes a command against child directories within its current working directory
usage:
loop [command] - execute a command against all child dirs
loop ["command with multiple words in quotes"] - execute a multi-word command against all child dirs
loop --cwd ../other/working/directory - execute a command against all child dirs, setting the working directory to another directory
loop --include comma,delimited,list,of,dirs - execute a command against all child dirs including a number of directories which might otherwise be ignored, for instance, in .looprc
loop --include-only comma,delimited,list,of,dirs - execute a command against all child dirs, ignoring .looprc, and only including the specified directories
loop --include-pattern 'regexp' - execute a command against all child dirs that match the regular expression
loop --exclude comma,delimited,list,of,dirs - execute a command against all child dirs, excluding the specified directories
loop --exclude-only comma,delimited,list,of,dirs - execute a command against all child dirs, excluding only the specified directories
loop --exclude-pattern 'regexp' - execute a command against all child dirs, excluding directories that match the regular expression
loop --init - creates a .looprc in the current working directory
examples:
loop pwd
loop "git status"
loop "git checkout -b feature/new-feature"
loop "git push origin feature/new-feature"
.looprc:
directories containing a .looprc json file may have extra behavior, determined by properties within the file:
ignore (type Array) any child directory names listed in ignore will be ignored and skipped from execution
example .looprc:
{
"ignore": [ ".git", ".vagrant", ".vscode", "ansible", "node_modules", "scripts" ]
}
npm install -g loop
loop installs a
loop command which you can leverage from the command line, in your package.json scripts, etc. The syntax is super simple. Just
loop [your command]. If the command you wish to run consists of multiple words, place the command in quotes:
loop "your --you | really -R | long -o | command".
In a folder with the following structure:
./git
./bin
./lib
./node_modules
./test
./index.js
./package.json
executing
loop pwd yields the following results:
➜ nycnode-site git:(master) loop pwd
.git
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/.git
lib
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/lib
node_modules
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/node_modules
test
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/test
loop can use a
.looprc file to customize how loop behaves in a particular folder. Installing a
.looprc file to a folder is simple:
loop --init results in the following file being created:
{
"ignore": [ ".git", ".vagrant", ".vscode", "node_modules" ]
}
Now, when we perform the same command we did previously
loop pwd,
loop will recognize the
.looprc file and see the
.git folder is ignored - excluding it from the results:
➜ nycnode-site git:(master) loop pwd
lib
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/lib
node_modules
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/node_modules
test
/Users/mateodelnorte/development/nycnode/nycnode-site/test
Neat, so now we can ignore folders that we don't work with directly. Imagine having a folder that contains all your project repositories for work. Wish you could find out how many files are in each?
➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "find . -path ./node_modules -prune -o -type f | wc -l"
nycnode-denormalizer
125
nycnode-meetup-ingestor
148
nycnode-site
1106
nycnode-user-ingestor
103
nycnode-youtube-ingestor
81
Better yet, what if you're starting a new feature that spans a distributed system composed of many microservices and a site or two?
➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git checkout master"
nycnode-denormalizer
Already on 'master'
nycnode-meetup-ingestor
Already on 'master'
nycnode-site
Already on 'master'
nycnode-user-ingestor
Already on 'master'
nycnode-youtube-ingestor
Already on 'master'
➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git pull origin master"
nycnode-denormalizer
From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-denormalizer
* branch master -> FETCH_HEAD
nycnode-meetup-ingestor
From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-meetup-ingestor
* branch master -> FETCH_HEAD
nycnode-site
From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-site
* branch master -> FETCH_HEAD
nycnode-user-ingestor
From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-user-ingestor
* branch master -> FETCH_HEAD
nycnode-youtube-ingestor
From github.com:mateodelnorte/nycnode-youtube-ingestor
* branch master -> FETCH_HEAD
➜ nycnode git:(master) ✗ loop "git checkout -b feature/my-new-feature"
nycnode-denormalizer
Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'
nycnode-meetup-ingestor
Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'
nycnode-site
Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'
nycnode-user-ingestor
Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'
nycnode-youtube-ingestor
Switched to a new branch 'feature/my-new-feature'
Now you're ready to code away across your whole system!
loop "git status" will show you your status across all repos.
loop "git diff",
loop "git push origin feature/my-new-feature", and other commands all work like you'd think!