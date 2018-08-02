Now it's time to celebrate, LOON 2.0!

Enterprise ready spring like framework build with Typescript on top of fastest node http framework fastify or express

Changelog

fastify adapter

adapter add files to ApplicationSettings, remove srcDir, publicDir, logDir, configDir, dbDir , rootDir is not required

to ApplicationSettings, remove , is not required use SettingOptions in ApplicationLoader constructor

in constructor use start() return raw node http server

return raw node http server remove @Service() decorator

decorator remove @RestController() decorator

decorator remove @On() @Subscriber decorator

decorator add create-loon-app script

script $beforeLoadRoutes rename to $beforeLoadControllers , $afterLoadRoutes rename to $afterLoadControllers

rename to , rename to add $onClose lifecycle hook

lifecycle hook add graceful shutdown by default

add debug support

Quick Start

npm install -g create-loon-app create-loon-app <appName> cd <appName> npm start

Open your browser, and go to http://localhost:9000, you will get hello world response

Features

Dependency Injection

Controller

Middleware

Filter

Model

Converter

Initializer

Please refer to the documentation for more details. 中文文档

Core Team