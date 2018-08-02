Now it's time to celebrate, LOON 2.0!
Enterprise ready spring like framework build with Typescript on top of fastest node http framework fastify or express
fastify adapter
files to ApplicationSettings, remove
srcDir, publicDir, logDir, configDir, dbDir,
rootDir is not required
SettingOptions in
ApplicationLoader constructor
start() return raw node http server
@Service() decorator
@RestController() decorator
@On() @Subscriber decorator
create-loon-app script
$beforeLoadRoutes rename to
$beforeLoadControllers,
$afterLoadRoutes rename to
$afterLoadControllers
$onClose lifecycle hook
$ npm install -g create-loon-app
$ create-loon-app <appName>
$ cd <appName>
$ npm start
Open your browser, and go to http://localhost:9000, you will get hello world response
Please refer to the documentation for more details. 中文文档
|
Vincent
Founder of loon