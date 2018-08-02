openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loon

by loon-project
2.0.0-rc6 (see all)

☁️ Spring like framework build with Typescript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Downloads Build Status Dependency status Dev Dependency status Coverage Status

LOON(气球)

Now it's time to celebrate, LOON 2.0!
Enterprise ready spring like framework build with Typescript on top of fastest node http framework fastify or express

Changelog

2.0

  • fastify adapter
  • add files to ApplicationSettings, remove srcDir, publicDir, logDir, configDir, dbDir, rootDir is not required
  • use SettingOptions in ApplicationLoader constructor
  • use start() return raw node http server
  • remove @Service() decorator
  • remove @RestController() decorator
  • remove @On() @Subscriber decorator
  • add create-loon-app script
  • $beforeLoadRoutes rename to $beforeLoadControllers, $afterLoadRoutes rename to $afterLoadControllers
  • add $onClose lifecycle hook
  • add graceful shutdown by default
  • add debug support

Quick Start

$ npm install -g create-loon-app
$ create-loon-app <appName>
$ cd <appName>
$ npm start

Open your browser, and go to http://localhost:9000, you will get hello world response

Features

  • Dependency Injection
  • Controller
  • Middleware
  • Filter
  • Model
  • Converter
  • Initializer

Please refer to the documentation for more details. 中文文档

Core Team


Vincent

Founder of loon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial