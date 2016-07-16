AngularJS Markdown using marked.

Please note: neither this directive nor marked (by default) implement sanitization. As always, sanitizing is necessary for user-generated content.

Install

bower install angular-marked

or

npm install angular-marked

or

jspm install angular-marked=npm:angular-marked

Depending on your setup you may need include script tags in your html:

< script src = "bower_components/marked/lib/marked.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-marked/dist/angular-marked.js" > </ script >

Usage

var app = angular.module( 'example-app' , [ 'hc.marked' ]);

Set default options (optional)

app.config([ 'markedProvider' , function ( markedProvider ) { markedProvider.setOptions({ gfm : true }); }]);

Example using highlight.js Javascript syntax highlighter (must include highlight.js script).

app.config([ 'markedProvider' , function ( markedProvider ) { markedProvider.setOptions({ gfm : true , tables : true , highlight : function ( code, lang ) { if (lang) { return hljs.highlight(lang, code, true ).value; } else { return hljs.highlightAuto(code).value; } } }); }]);

Example overriding the way custom markdown links are displayed to open in new windows:

app.config([ 'markedProvider' , function ( markedProvider ) { markedProvider.setRenderer({ link : function ( href, title, text ) { return "<a href='" + href + "'" + (title ? " title='" + title + "'" : '' ) + " target='_blank'>" + text + "</a>" ; } }); }]);

Use as a directive

< marked > # Markdown directive *It works!* </ marked >

Bind the markdown input to a scope variable:

< div marked = "my_markdown" > </ div >

Include a markdown file:

< div marked src = "'README.md'" > </ div >

Or a template (great for md that includes code blocks):

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "tpl.md" > ## Markdown **Code blocks** This is < b > bold </ b > **Ampersands** Star Trek & Star Wars </ script > < div marked src = "'tpl.md'" > </ div >

Use compile attribute to support AngularJS directives inside markdown.

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "tpl.md" > ## Markdown **This will go through $compile and will be effective** < button ng-click = "doClick()" > </ button > </ script > < div ng-controller = "ClickHandler" > < div marked src = "'tpl.md'" compile = "true" > </ div > </ div >

.controller( 'ClickHandler' , function ( ) { this .doClick = function ( ) { ... }; })

As a service

app.controller( 'myCtrl' , [ 'marked' , function ( marked ) { $scope.html = marked( '#TEST' ); }]);

Testing

Install npm and bower dependencies:

npm install bower install npm test

I wanted to use marked instead of showdown as used in angular-markdown-directive as well as expose the option to globally set defaults. Yes, it is probably best to avoid creating a bunch of angular wrapper modules... but I use this enough across multiple projects to make it worth while for me. Use it if you like. Pull requests are welcome.

Acknowledgments

Based on angular-markdown-directive by briantford which, in turn, is based on this excellent tutorial by @johnlinquist.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Jayson Harshbarger

MIT License