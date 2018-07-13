dns.lookup standard method
const request = require('request');
const {lookup} = require('lookup-dns-cache');
// With "request" module
request({
url: 'http://google.com',
method: 'GET',
lookup: lookup
}, (error, response, body) => {
// ...
});
// Direct usage
lookup('google.com', {}, (error, address, family) => {
// ...
});
The main idea behind this package is eliminate NodeJS event loop usage when you do network request.
See NodeJS DNS implementation to understand the problem with
dns.lookup.
This module supports almost the same params as
dns.lookup does. Concretely, you can pass
options object as a second param, and
set:
family to
4 or
6
all flag to
true/
false if you want/don't want get all IP addresses at once.
Because this implementation does not use
getaddrinfo method, the
hints param is not supported.
The
verbatim param is not supported for now. If you will not specify any family you will get IPv4 addresses first and IPv6 addresses second.
The
callback function works the same way as a standard method.
The
error object would have all fields the standard implementation's error object has.
NodeJS
dns.lookup:
> const dns = require('dns');
> dns.lookup('host-doesnot-support-ipv6', {family: 6}, console.log)
> { Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND vss-cc-ha.hwtool.net
at errnoException (dns.js:55:10)
at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (dns.js:97:26)
code: 'ENOTFOUND',
errno: 'ENOTFOUND',
syscall: 'getaddrinfo',
hostname: 'vss-cc-ha.hwtool.net' }
lookup-dns-cache
> const {lookup} = require('lookup-dns-cache');
> lookup('host-doesnot-support-ipv6', {family: 6}, console.log)
> { Error: queryAaaa ENOTFOUND vss-cc-ha.hwtool.net
at makeNotFoundError (/path/lookup-dns-cache/src/Lookup.js:182:19)
at ipv6AddressesTable.resolve (/path/lookup-dns-cache/src/Lookup.js:147:37)
at Immediate.setImmediate [as _onImmediate] (/path/lookup-dns-cache/src/IpAddressesTable.js:70:48)
at runCallback (timers.js:773:18)
at tryOnImmediate (timers.js:734:5)
at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:711:5)
hostname: 'vss-cc-ha.hwtool.net',
syscall: 'queryAaaa',
code: 'ENOTFOUND',
errno: 'ENOTFOUND' }
If you are looking for
IPv4 addresses only, explicitly specify param
{family: 4}. In that case, you will avoid
spending time on useless searching for
IPv6. Apply the same technique if you are looking for
IPv6 addresses only.
Under the hood,
lookup method has Round-robin algorithm. It means that if particular hostname resolves to several addresses
it will return new address every time you call that function. For example:
// hostname: example.com
// resolves to: [1.2.3.4, 5.6.7.8, 9.10.11.12]
lookup('example.com', {family: 4}, (error, address, family) => {
// address === "1.2.3.4"
// family === 4
});
lookup('example.com', {family: 4}, (error, address, family) => {
// address === "5.6.7.8"
// family === 4
});
lookup('example.com', {family: 4}, (error, address, family) => {
// address === "9.10.11.12"
// family === 4
});
lookup('example.com', {family: 4}, (error, address, family) => {
// address === "1.2.3.4"
// family === 4
});
Under the hood, this package uses
dns.resolve4 and
dns.resolve6 methods with
{ttl: true} param.
It caches addresses for that particular hostname for DNS TTL time and returns one address if you specified
{all: false} (default value)
and array of addresses if
{all: true}.
If you didn't specify family type (
{family: 4} or
{family: 6}) the method searches for addresses of
{family: 4} and
{family: 6} in parallel.
After that, if you specified
{all: true} it returns an array in form
[[...IPv4],[...IPv6]], in other case it returns
IPv4 or
IPv6 address.
(
IPv4 has more priority).
lookup('hostname', {all: true}, (error, results) => {
// results is an array that contains both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses (Ipv4 first).
//
// error - null
// results - [
// { address: '1.2.3.4', family: 4 },
// { address: '5.6.7.8', family: 4 }
// ]
});
lookup('hostname', {all: false}, (error, address, family) => {
// address and family of the first resolved IP (IPv4 or IPv6 if supported).
// error - null
// address - '1.2.3.4'
// family - 4
});
lookup('hostname', {all: false, family: 4}, (error, address, family) => {
// address and family of the first resolved IP (IPv4 only).
});
lookup('hostname', {all: false, family: 6}, (error, address, family) => {
// address and family of the first resolved IP (IPv6 only).
// will return an error if IPv6 is not supported. See NodeJS dns.lookup doc.
});
Yahoo tried to solve this problem in own way https://github.com/yahoo/dnscache.
