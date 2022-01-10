lookpath

To check if the command exists and where the executable file is, WITHOUT using child_process .

npm install lookpath

Example usage

const { lookpath } = require ( 'lookpath' ); const p = await lookpath( 'bash' );

Advanced usage

const p = await lookpath( 'bash' , { include : [ '/home/hiromu/.bin' ], exclude : [ '/mnt' ] });

Motivation

Issues

Any feedback would be appreciated ;)

License