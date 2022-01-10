openbase logo
lookpath

by Hiromu OCHIAI
1.2.2 (see all)

The minimum and most straightforward way to check if command exists and where the executable is, without spawning child_process.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.2K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lookpath

npm version npm download Node.js CI CodeQL codecov Maintainability FOSSA Status

To check if the command exists and where the executable file is, WITHOUT using child_process.

npm install lookpath

Example usage

const { lookpath } = require('lookpath');

const p = await lookpath('bash');
// "/bin/bash", otherwise "undefined"

Advanced usage

const p = await lookpath('bash', {
  include: ['/home/hiromu/.bin'],
  exclude: ['/mnt']
});
// include: Do scan also under `~/.bin`
// exclude: Do NOT scan under `/mnt`

Motivation

Issues

Any feedback would be appreciated ;)

License

FOSSA Status

