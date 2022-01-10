To check if the command exists and where the executable file is, WITHOUT using
child_process.
npm install lookpath
const { lookpath } = require('lookpath');
const p = await lookpath('bash');
// "/bin/bash", otherwise "undefined"
const p = await lookpath('bash', {
include: ['/home/hiromu/.bin'],
exclude: ['/mnt']
});
// include: Do scan also under `~/.bin`
// exclude: Do NOT scan under `/mnt`
child_process in order to kick
which,
where,
whereis, or
command -v.
exec.LookPath.
$PATH or
$Path is the best straightforward way to check if the command exists.
Any feedback would be appreciated ;)