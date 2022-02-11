CLI Usage

npm install -g lookml-parser git clone <your-lookml-repo> cd <your-lookml-repo> lookml-parser --input= "*.{view,model}.lkml" --whitespace=2 >> output.json

CLI / REPL

lookml- parser

Node API

const lookmlParser = require ( 'lookml-parser' ) lookmlParser.parse( "view: foo{}" ) lookmlParser.parseFiles({ source: "*.{view,model,explore}.lkml" , fileOutput: "by-type" globOptions: {}, readFileOptions: {encoding: "utf-8" }, readFileConcurrency: 4 , console : console })

Output & Features

At the moment, parseFiles outputs a collection of files, each with their own parsed contents, as well as models resulting from following include s from model files.

The collection of files is an object by default, keyed by type, then by name, but can be requested as either an array or an object keyed by the name of the file including type.

If you want to leverage LookML syntax to embed arbitrary other markup/objects that would be rejected by the native IDE, the CLI and parseFiles function now allow this with conditional comments: