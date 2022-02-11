openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lp

lookml-parser

by Fabio Beltramini
6.4.2 (see all)

Parse LookML in Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

993

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CLI Usage

npm install -g lookml-parser
git clone <your-lookml-repo>
cd <your-lookml-repo>
lookml-parser --input="*.{view,model}.lkml" --whitespace=2 >> output.json

CLI / REPL

lookml-parser --interactive

Node API

const lookmlParser = require('lookml-parser')

lookmlParser.parse("view: foo{}")
lookmlParser.parseFiles({
        source:  "*.{view,model,explore}.lkml",
        fileOutput: "by-type" // or "array" or "by-name"
        globOptions: {},
        readFileOptions: {encoding:"utf-8"},
        readFileConcurrency: 4,
        console: console
    })

Output & Features

At the moment, parseFiles outputs a collection of files, each with their own parsed contents, as well as models resulting from following includes from model files.

The collection of files is an object by default, keyed by type, then by name, but can be requested as either an array or an object keyed by the name of the file including type.

Conditional Comments

If you want to leverage LookML syntax to embed arbitrary other markup/objects that would be rejected by the native IDE, the CLI and parseFiles function now allow this with conditional comments:

view: foo {
    # PARSE-ME!
    # owner: "Fabio"
    # version: {major:1 minor:4 date:"2018-01-01"}
    dimension: bar {}
}

> lookml-parser --conditional-comment="PARSE-ME!"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial