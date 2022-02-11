npm install -g lookml-parser
git clone <your-lookml-repo>
cd <your-lookml-repo>
lookml-parser --input="*.{view,model}.lkml" --whitespace=2 >> output.json
lookml-parser --interactive
const lookmlParser = require('lookml-parser')
lookmlParser.parse("view: foo{}")
lookmlParser.parseFiles({
source: "*.{view,model,explore}.lkml",
fileOutput: "by-type" // or "array" or "by-name"
globOptions: {},
readFileOptions: {encoding:"utf-8"},
readFileConcurrency: 4,
console: console
})
At the moment, parseFiles outputs a collection of files, each with their
own parsed contents, as well as models resulting from following
includes from model files.
The collection of files is an object by default, keyed by type, then by name, but can be requested as either an array or an object keyed by the name of the file including type.
If you want to leverage LookML syntax to embed arbitrary other markup/objects that would be rejected by the native IDE, the CLI and parseFiles function now allow this with conditional comments:
view: foo {
# PARSE-ME!
# owner: "Fabio"
# version: {major:1 minor:4 date:"2018-01-01"}
dimension: bar {}
}
> lookml-parser --conditional-comment="PARSE-ME!"