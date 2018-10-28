Set rules for the environment variables in your project.
lookenv can check if all the variables you need are present before starting your app. It also can set defaults for those variables that are not present. Works fine with
dotenv or
dotenv-safe.
npm install lookenv --save
# Or with yarn
yarn add lookenv
Create a
lookenv.config.js file, or
.lookenvrc that exposes a JSON like the following:
module.exports = {
MY_ENV_VAR: {
required: true
},
MY_SECOND_ENV_VAR: {
default: 'testing'
}
}
Then, add
lookenv to the
package.json start script, before the app starts but after dotenv (if you are using it!).
{
"start": "lookenv -- node index.js"
}
You can also specify a path to the config file, or the directory where the config file by passing
--path or
-p.
{
"start": "lookenv --path=lookenv.config.js -- node index.js"
}
dotenv
You can pass a
--dotenv (or
-d for short) to the cli to load
dotenv before
validating the env vars.
"start": "lookenv --dotenv -- node index.js"
You can optionally pass the location of your
.env in the
--dotenv option,
like
lookenv --dotenv=/path/to/custom/env -- node index.js.
Joi
Joi, the object schema description language and validator for JavaScript objects.
Lookenv recognizes and supports Joi schemas from the config files. In order to do so, please remember to install (
npm install --save joi) in your project. And then, export the Joi schema in your
lookenv.config.js file.
const Joi = require('joi');
module.exports = Joi.object().keys({
A_NUMBER: Joi.number().required(),
A_STRING: Joi.string().required(),
AN_OBJECT: Joi.string().required(),
A_PORT: Joi.number()
.positive()
.default(3000),
A_NUMBER_WITH_DEFAULTS: Joi.number().default(7),
A_STRING_WITH_DEFAULTS: Joi.string().default('seven')
})
This means that you can use the entire Joi Schema API to validate your env vars.
Everything would be the same, but you can use the simplified
lookenv.config.js (or
.lookenvrc) json that matches every key with a default.
{
"MY_ENV_VAR": "my-default",
"MY_2ND_ENV_VAR": "other-default"
}
You can also combine them!
{
"MY_ENV_VAR": "my-default",
"MY_2ND_ENV_VAR": {
"required": true
}
}
lookenv.config({ path })
This method will only call the config and return the set of rules, it won't do any validation.
lookenv.validate({ path, context })
This method will get the config for the
lookenv.config.js (or
.lookenvrc) from the current working directory (using
process.cwd()), unless you specify a
path to the config file in question.
After that, it will validate the
context (that is
process.env as default) and apply all the defaults.
If there is a required variable that isn't present, it will throw an error specifying the missing variables.
const lookenv = require('lookenv')
lookenv.validate()
.then(() => {
// ... your app goes here, basically...
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error)
process.exit(1)
})
Remember that
lookenv.validate is async.
This project use
ava to run tests. Just fork it.
npm test
# Or with yarn
yarn test
See
CHANGELOG.md
REC – @reciam – yo@rec.cool
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.
https://github.com/RodrigoEspinosa/lookenv
Credits of the logo goes to @guillecura.
git checkout -b feature/foo-bar)
git commit -am 'Add some foo and bar')
git push origin feature/foo-bar)