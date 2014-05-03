openbase logo
Readme

Look

Look is a perfomance profiler for node.js applications based on nodetime. Look doesn't send any data outside your server.

Installation

npm install look

Usage

The following call should be placed before any other require statement in your application, e.g. at the first line of your main module

require('look').start();

Look will be started as a web server on port 5959, you can access it by pointing your browser to: http://[yourhost]:5959

Options

  • port Listening port, defaulting to 5959
  • host Listening host, defaulting to 0.0.0.0
require('look').start(3000, '127.0.0.1');

