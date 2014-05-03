Look is a perfomance profiler for node.js applications based on nodetime. Look doesn't send any data outside your server.
npm install look
The following call should be placed before any other require statement in your application, e.g. at the first line of your main module
require('look').start();
Look will be started as a web server on port
5959, you can access it by pointing your browser to:
http://[yourhost]:5959
port Listening port, defaulting to
5959
host Listening host, defaulting to
0.0.0.0
require('look').start(3000, '127.0.0.1');