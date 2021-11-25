openbase logo
long

by dcode
5.2.0

A Long class for representing a 64-bit two's-complement integer value.

Documentation
Readme

long.js

A Long class for representing a 64 bit two's-complement integer value derived from the Closure Library for stand-alone use and extended with unsigned support.

Build Status Publish Status npm

Background

As of ECMA-262 5th Edition, "all the positive and negative integers whose magnitude is no greater than 253 are representable in the Number type", which is "representing the doubleprecision 64-bit format IEEE 754 values as specified in the IEEE Standard for Binary Floating-Point Arithmetic". The maximum safe integer in JavaScript is 253-1.

Example: 264-1 is 18446744073709551615 but in JavaScript it evaluates to 18446744073709552000.

Furthermore, bitwise operators in JavaScript "deal only with integers in the range −231 through 231−1, inclusive, or in the range 0 through 232−1, inclusive. These operators accept any value of the Number type but first convert each such value to one of 232 integer values."

In some use cases, however, it is required to be able to reliably work with and perform bitwise operations on the full 64 bits. This is where long.js comes into play.

Usage

The package exports an ECMAScript module with an UMD fallback.

$> npm install long

import Long from "long";

var value = new Long(0xFFFFFFFF, 0x7FFFFFFF);
console.log(value.toString());
...

Note that mixing ESM and CommonJS is not recommended as it yields different classes, albeit with the same functionality.

Usage with a CDN

  • From GitHub via jsDelivr:
    https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dcodeIO/long.js@TAG/index.js (ESM)

  • From npm via jsDelivr:
    https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/long@VERSION/index.js (ESM)
    https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/long@VERSION/umd/index.js (UMD)

  • From npm via unpkg:
    https://unpkg.com/long@VERSION/index.js (ESM)
    https://unpkg.com/long@VERSION/umd/index.js (UMD)

    Replace TAG respectively VERSION with a specific version or omit it (not recommended in production) to use main/latest.

API

Constructor

  • new Long(low: number, high?: number, unsigned?: boolean)
    Constructs a 64 bit two's-complement integer, given its low and high 32 bit values as signed integers. See the from* functions below for more convenient ways of constructing Longs.

Fields

  • Long#low: number
    The low 32 bits as a signed value.

  • Long#high: number
    The high 32 bits as a signed value.

  • Long#unsigned: boolean
    Whether unsigned or not.

Constants

  • Long.ZERO: Long
    Signed zero.

  • Long.ONE: Long
    Signed one.

  • Long.NEG_ONE: Long
    Signed negative one.

  • Long.UZERO: Long
    Unsigned zero.

  • Long.UONE: Long
    Unsigned one.

  • Long.MAX_VALUE: Long
    Maximum signed value.

  • Long.MIN_VALUE: Long
    Minimum signed value.

  • Long.MAX_UNSIGNED_VALUE: Long
    Maximum unsigned value.

Utility

  • Long.isLong(obj: *): boolean
    Tests if the specified object is a Long.

  • Long.fromBits(lowBits: number, highBits: number, unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Returns a Long representing the 64 bit integer that comes by concatenating the given low and high bits. Each is assumed to use 32 bits.

  • Long.fromBytes(bytes: number[], unsigned?: boolean, le?: boolean): Long
    Creates a Long from its byte representation.

  • Long.fromBytesLE(bytes: number[], unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Creates a Long from its little endian byte representation.

  • Long.fromBytesBE(bytes: number[], unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Creates a Long from its big endian byte representation.

  • Long.fromInt(value: number, unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Returns a Long representing the given 32 bit integer value.

  • Long.fromNumber(value: number, unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Returns a Long representing the given value, provided that it is a finite number. Otherwise, zero is returned.

  • Long.fromString(str: string, unsigned?: boolean, radix?: number)
    Long.fromString(str: string, radix: number)
    Returns a Long representation of the given string, written using the specified radix.

  • Long.fromValue(val: *, unsigned?: boolean): Long
    Converts the specified value to a Long using the appropriate from* function for its type.

Methods

  • Long#add(addend: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the sum of this and the specified Long.

  • Long#and(other: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the bitwise AND of this Long and the specified.

  • Long#compare/comp(other: Long | number | string): number
    Compares this Long's value with the specified's. Returns 0 if they are the same, 1 if the this is greater and -1 if the given one is greater.

  • Long#divide/div(divisor: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long divided by the specified.

  • Long#equals/eq(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value equals the specified's.

  • Long#getHighBits(): number
    Gets the high 32 bits as a signed integer.

  • Long#getHighBitsUnsigned(): number
    Gets the high 32 bits as an unsigned integer.

  • Long#getLowBits(): number
    Gets the low 32 bits as a signed integer.

  • Long#getLowBitsUnsigned(): number
    Gets the low 32 bits as an unsigned integer.

  • Long#getNumBitsAbs(): number
    Gets the number of bits needed to represent the absolute value of this Long.

  • Long#greaterThan/gt(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is greater than the specified's.

  • Long#greaterThanOrEqual/gte/ge(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is greater than or equal the specified's.

  • Long#isEven(): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is even.

  • Long#isNegative(): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is negative.

  • Long#isOdd(): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is odd.

  • Long#isPositive(): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is positive or zero.

  • Long#isZero/eqz(): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value equals zero.

  • Long#lessThan/lt(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is less than the specified's.

  • Long#lessThanOrEqual/lte/le(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value is less than or equal the specified's.

  • Long#modulo/mod/rem(divisor: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long modulo the specified.

  • Long#multiply/mul(multiplier: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the product of this and the specified Long.

  • Long#negate/neg(): Long
    Negates this Long's value.

  • Long#not(): Long
    Returns the bitwise NOT of this Long.

  • Long#countLeadingZeros/clz(): number
    Returns count leading zeros of this Long.

  • Long#countTrailingZeros/ctz(): number
    Returns count trailing zeros of this Long.

  • Long#notEquals/neq/ne(other: Long | number | string): boolean
    Tests if this Long's value differs from the specified's.

  • Long#or(other: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the bitwise OR of this Long and the specified.

  • Long#shiftLeft/shl(numBits: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long with bits shifted to the left by the given amount.

  • Long#shiftRight/shr(numBits: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long with bits arithmetically shifted to the right by the given amount.

  • Long#shiftRightUnsigned/shru/shr_u(numBits: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long with bits logically shifted to the right by the given amount.

  • Long#rotateLeft/rotl(numBits: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long with bits rotated to the left by the given amount.

  • Long#rotateRight/rotr(numBits: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns this Long with bits rotated to the right by the given amount.

  • Long#subtract/sub(subtrahend: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the difference of this and the specified Long.

  • Long#toBytes(le?: boolean): number[]
    Converts this Long to its byte representation.

  • Long#toBytesLE(): number[]
    Converts this Long to its little endian byte representation.

  • Long#toBytesBE(): number[]
    Converts this Long to its big endian byte representation.

  • Long#toInt(): number
    Converts the Long to a 32 bit integer, assuming it is a 32 bit integer.

  • Long#toNumber(): number
    Converts the Long to a the nearest floating-point representation of this value (double, 53 bit mantissa).

  • Long#toSigned(): Long
    Converts this Long to signed.

  • Long#toString(radix?: number): string
    Converts the Long to a string written in the specified radix.

  • Long#toUnsigned(): Long
    Converts this Long to unsigned.

  • Long#xor(other: Long | number | string): Long
    Returns the bitwise XOR of this Long and the given one.

WebAssembly support

WebAssembly supports 64-bit integer arithmetic out of the box, hence a tiny WebAssembly module is used to compute operations like multiplication, division and remainder more efficiently (slow operations like division are around twice as fast), falling back to floating point based computations in JavaScript where WebAssembly is not yet supported, e.g., in older versions of node.

Building

Building the UMD fallback:

$> npm run build

Running the tests:

$> npm test

