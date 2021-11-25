A Long class for representing a 64 bit two's-complement integer value derived from the Closure Library for stand-alone use and extended with unsigned support.

Background

As of ECMA-262 5th Edition, "all the positive and negative integers whose magnitude is no greater than 253 are representable in the Number type", which is "representing the doubleprecision 64-bit format IEEE 754 values as specified in the IEEE Standard for Binary Floating-Point Arithmetic". The maximum safe integer in JavaScript is 253-1.

Example: 264-1 is 18446744073709551615 but in JavaScript it evaluates to 18446744073709552000.

Furthermore, bitwise operators in JavaScript "deal only with integers in the range −231 through 231−1, inclusive, or in the range 0 through 232−1, inclusive. These operators accept any value of the Number type but first convert each such value to one of 232 integer values."

In some use cases, however, it is required to be able to reliably work with and perform bitwise operations on the full 64 bits. This is where long.js comes into play.

Usage

The package exports an ECMAScript module with an UMD fallback.

$> npm install long

import Long from "long" ; var value = new Long( 0xFFFFFFFF , 0x7FFFFFFF ); console .log(value.toString()); ...

Note that mixing ESM and CommonJS is not recommended as it yields different classes, albeit with the same functionality.

Usage with a CDN

From GitHub via jsDelivr:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dcodeIO/long.js@TAG/index.js (ESM)

From npm via jsDelivr:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/long@VERSION/index.js (ESM)

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/long@VERSION/umd/index.js (UMD)

From npm via unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/long@VERSION/index.js (ESM)

https://unpkg.com/long@VERSION/umd/index.js (UMD) Replace TAG respectively VERSION with a specific version or omit it (not recommended in production) to use main/latest.

API

Constructor

new Long(low: number , high?: number , unsigned?: boolean )

Constructs a 64 bit two's-complement integer, given its low and high 32 bit values as signed integers. See the from* functions below for more convenient ways of constructing Longs.

Fields

Long# low : number

The low 32 bits as a signed value.

Long# high : number

The high 32 bits as a signed value.

Long#unsigned: boolean

Whether unsigned or not.

Constants

Long. ZERO : Long

Signed zero.

Long. ONE : Long

Signed one.

Long. NEG_ONE : Long

Signed negative one.

Long. UZERO : Long

Unsigned zero.

Long. UONE : Long

Unsigned one.

Long. MAX_VALUE : Long

Maximum signed value.

Long. MIN_VALUE : Long

Minimum signed value.

Long.MAX_UNSIGNED_VALUE: Long

Maximum unsigned value.

Utility

Long. isLong (obj: * ): boolean

Tests if the specified object is a Long.

Long. fromBits (lowBits: number , highBits: number , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Returns a Long representing the 64 bit integer that comes by concatenating the given low and high bits. Each is assumed to use 32 bits.

Long. fromBytes (bytes: number[] , unsigned?: boolean , le?: boolean ): Long

Creates a Long from its byte representation.

Long. fromBytesLE (bytes: number[] , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Creates a Long from its little endian byte representation.

Long. fromBytesBE (bytes: number[] , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Creates a Long from its big endian byte representation.

Long. fromInt (value: number , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Returns a Long representing the given 32 bit integer value.

Long. fromNumber (value: number , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Returns a Long representing the given value, provided that it is a finite number. Otherwise, zero is returned.

Long. fromString (str: string , unsigned?: boolean , radix?: number )

Long. fromString (str: string , radix: number )

Returns a Long representation of the given string, written using the specified radix.

Long.fromValue(val: * , unsigned?: boolean ): Long

Converts the specified value to a Long using the appropriate from* function for its type.

Methods

Long# add (addend: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the sum of this and the specified Long.

Long# and (other: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the bitwise AND of this Long and the specified.

Long# compare / comp (other: Long | number | string ): number

Compares this Long's value with the specified's. Returns 0 if they are the same, 1 if the this is greater and -1 if the given one is greater.

Long# divide / div (divisor: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long divided by the specified.

Long# equals / eq (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value equals the specified's.

Long# getHighBits (): number

Gets the high 32 bits as a signed integer.

Long# getHighBitsUnsigned (): number

Gets the high 32 bits as an unsigned integer.

Long# getLowBits (): number

Gets the low 32 bits as a signed integer.

Long# getLowBitsUnsigned (): number

Gets the low 32 bits as an unsigned integer.

Long# getNumBitsAbs (): number

Gets the number of bits needed to represent the absolute value of this Long.

Long# greaterThan / gt (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is greater than the specified's.

Long# greaterThanOrEqual / gte / ge (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is greater than or equal the specified's.

Long# isEven (): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is even.

Long# isNegative (): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is negative.

Long# isOdd (): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is odd.

Long# isPositive (): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is positive or zero.

Long# isZero / eqz (): boolean

Tests if this Long's value equals zero.

Long# lessThan / lt (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is less than the specified's.

Long# lessThanOrEqual / lte / le (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value is less than or equal the specified's.

Long# modulo / mod / rem (divisor: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long modulo the specified.

Long# multiply / mul (multiplier: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the product of this and the specified Long.

Long# negate / neg (): Long

Negates this Long's value.

Long# not (): Long

Returns the bitwise NOT of this Long.

Long# countLeadingZeros / clz (): number

Returns count leading zeros of this Long.

Long# countTrailingZeros / ctz (): number

Returns count trailing zeros of this Long.

Long# notEquals / neq / ne (other: Long | number | string ): boolean

Tests if this Long's value differs from the specified's.

Long# or (other: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the bitwise OR of this Long and the specified.

Long# shiftLeft / shl (numBits: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long with bits shifted to the left by the given amount.

Long# shiftRight / shr (numBits: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long with bits arithmetically shifted to the right by the given amount.

Long# shiftRightUnsigned / shru / shr_u (numBits: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long with bits logically shifted to the right by the given amount.

Long# rotateLeft / rotl (numBits: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long with bits rotated to the left by the given amount.

Long# rotateRight / rotr (numBits: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns this Long with bits rotated to the right by the given amount.

Long# subtract / sub (subtrahend: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the difference of this and the specified Long.

Long# toBytes (le?: boolean ): number[]

Converts this Long to its byte representation.

Long# toBytesLE (): number[]

Converts this Long to its little endian byte representation.

Long# toBytesBE (): number[]

Converts this Long to its big endian byte representation.

Long# toInt (): number

Converts the Long to a 32 bit integer, assuming it is a 32 bit integer.

Long# toNumber (): number

Converts the Long to a the nearest floating-point representation of this value (double, 53 bit mantissa).

Long# toSigned (): Long

Converts this Long to signed.

Long# toString (radix?: number ): string

Converts the Long to a string written in the specified radix.

Long# toUnsigned (): Long

Converts this Long to unsigned.

Long#xor(other: Long | number | string ): Long

Returns the bitwise XOR of this Long and the given one.

WebAssembly support

WebAssembly supports 64-bit integer arithmetic out of the box, hence a tiny WebAssembly module is used to compute operations like multiplication, division and remainder more efficiently (slow operations like division are around twice as fast), falling back to floating point based computations in JavaScript where WebAssembly is not yet supported, e.g., in older versions of node.

Building

Building the UMD fallback:

> npm run build

Running the tests: