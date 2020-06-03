A Set of NodeSchool-Style, Workshopper-powered, Lo-Dash Javascript Exercises
First, install nodejs version 4.0 or later.
The
nodejs installation will also install
npm, the Node Package Manager.
Then, install the
lololodash exercises using
npm:
Linux
$ sudo npm install lololodash -g
Windows (In Windows, the prompt must be launched as an administrator)
npm install lololodash -g
Run the exercises.
Type
lololodash in your terminal to see all the exercises
1. Selecting a problem to work on
Once the workshop is installed with the steps above, run
lololodash in your terminal to print a menu where you can select a problem to work on.
It is advised to do the problems in order.
2. Writing your solution
Once you have selected a problem, using your preferred editor (e.g. Atom, Sublime), simply create a file to write your solution in.
3. Testing your solution
After writing your code, use the
run command to point the workshop to your solution file.
lololodash run <your file name>.js
Type the above command in the terminal. Your solution will be loaded and given the problem input. If it passes, you will see a notification. Otherwise, you will see an error.
4. Verify your solution
After testing your solution, you will need verify it against the expected output. If it matches, then you have successfully solved the problem!
lololodash verify <your file name>.js
lololodash is licensed under the MIT License. All rights not explicitly granted by the MIT License are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.